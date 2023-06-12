What to Watch this week: Quick! Catch The Flash in theaters and Outlander 's season premiere on Starz

In The Flash, Barry Allen — a.k.a. The Flash (Ezra Miller) — tries to travel back in time to save his parents but in the process creates a reality where superheroes don't exist, leaving General Zod (Michael Shannon) unopposed when he invades Earth.

Also in theaters: Disney/Pixar's Elemental, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, and the horror-comedy The Blackening. Plus, Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2.

On the small screen, Jamie and Claire are back for a new season of Outlander, and Black Mirror returns for a new season. Plus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan and Lauren Cohan's Maggie are fighting off zombies — and each other — on the Walking Dead spin-off series, Dead City.

What to Watch this Week

Monday, June 12

Movies

Midday Black Midnight Blue - In select theaters (VOD on June 16)

12 a.m.

The Eric Andre Show - Adult Swim

8 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

Street Outlaws: Locals Only - Discovery

America's Hidden Stories - Smithsonian

The Rising - The CW

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Stars on Mars - Fox

9 p.m.

You, Me & My Ex - TLC

Summer Baking Championship - Food Network

Celebrity IOU - HGTV

Hoarders - A&E

Barons - The CW

America's National Parks - National Geographic / Disney+

Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

10 p.m.

Happy Valley - BBC America / AMC+ / Acorn TV

America's National Parks - National Geographic (streaming June 7 on Disney+)

Cruel Summer- Freeform

Tuesday, June 13

Streaming

How I Met Your Father - Hulu

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (comedy special) - Netflix

Agatha Christie's Criminal Games: The '70s (U.S. streaming debut) - MHz Choice

Movies

The End of Sex - Digital

8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (reunion, part 3) - Bravo

Beat Shazam - Fox

America's Got Talent - NBC

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (season premiere) - MTV

9 p.m.

Couples Retreat - MTV

7 Little Johnstons - TLC

Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+

Dancing Queens - Bravo

Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox

Windy City Rehab - HGTV

10 p.m.

Doubling Down With the Derricos - TLC

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge - NBC

Dark Side of the Ring - VICE

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch - History Channel

Late Night Lockup - ID

10:30 p.m.

Late Night Lockup - ID

Wednesday, June 14

Streaming

Class of '09 - Hulu

High Desert - Apple TV+

The Family Stallone - Paramount+

Platonic - Apple TV+

Our Planet II (season premiere) - Netflix

The Full Monty (series debut) - Hulu

8 p.m.

MasterChef: United Tastes of America - Fox

Nancy Drew - The CW

The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo

Judge Steve Harvey - ABC

9 p.m.

Sistas - BET

Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed (special) - Bravo

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars - Fox

How Do You Measure a Year? - (short doc) HBO / Max

Save My Skin (season premiere) - TLC

The Wonder Years (two-episode season premiere) - ABC

Temptation Island (season premiere) - USA, E!

Small Town Potential (series debut) - HGTV, Max

10 p.m.

Mayans M.C. - FX

Ghost Adventures - Discovery

I Survived a Crime - A&E

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - FX

The Big D (series debut) - USA, E!

Superstar: Aaliyah (special) - ABC

Thursday, June 15

Streaming

Clone High - Max

Sesame Street - Max

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

The Kardashians - Hulu

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai - Max

iCarly - Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (season premiere) - Paramount+

Swiping America - Max

Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 - BET+

The Other Two - Max

Black Mirror (season premiere) - Netflix

Dragons: The Nine Realms (season premiere) - Hulu, Peacock

Lovely Little Farm - Apple TV+

Movies

Jagged Mind (movie) - Hulu

8 p.m.

Villains of Valley View - Disney Channel / Disney+

9 p.m.

Celebrity Game Face - E!

Brat Loves Judy - WE tv

Fix My Flip - HGTV

The Dead Files - Travel Channel

Alone - History Channel

60 Days In (season premiere) - A&E

Project Runway All-Stars (season premiere) - Bravo

I Survived Bear Grylls - TBS

9:30 p.m.

Outchef'd (season premiere) - Food Network / Max

10 p.m.

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists - Travel Channel / Max

Booked: First Day In (series debut) - A&E

Friday, June 16

Streaming

Silo - Apple TV+

City on Fire (season finale) - Apple TV+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+

Queen of the Universe - Paramount+

Spy/Master (season finale) - Max

Love Allways - Paramount+

The Crowded Room - Apple TV+

Tribunal Justice - Amazon Freevee

Morimoto's Sushi Master (series debut) - The Roku Channel

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Movies

Asteroid City - In theaters (expands June 23)

Extraction 2 - streaming Netflix

Elemental - In theaters

The Flash - In theaters

The Blackening - In theaters

Maggie Moore(s) - In theaters

Chevalier (streaming debut) - Hulu

Stan Lee (doc) - Disney+

8 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Outlander (season premiere) - Starz

9 p.m.

100 Day Dream Home - HGTV

Guy's All-American Road Trip - Food Network

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Run the World - Starz

Hoffman Family Gold (season premiere) - Discovery

10 p.m.

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan - Discovery

The Proof Is Out There (season premiere) - History Channel

11 p.m.

Painting With John - HBO

Saturday, June 17

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Act Your Age - Bounce TV

Exposing Parchman (3-episode doc) A&E

9 p.m.

Vacation House Rules - HGTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

New York Homicide - Oxygen

10 p.m.

Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper (series debut) - National Geographic

John Early: Now More Than Ever (comedy special) - HBO / Max

Sunday, June 18

Streaming

Joe Pickett - Paramount+

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Check Local Listings

Masterpiece: Endeavor (final season premiere) - PBS

Masterpiece: Ridley (series debut) - PBS

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen

8 p.m.

Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel

Vice - Showtime

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max

The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath (season premiere) - Food Network / Max

1883 (cable debut) - Paramount Network

9 p.m.

From - MGM+

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Bravo

The 2010s - CNN

The Walking Dead: Dead City (series debut) - AMC

The Cube - TBS

The Idol - HBO / Max

The Lazarus Project - TNT

Battle on the Beach - HGTV

10 p.m.

Match Me Abroad - TLC

Loudmouth (doc) - Showtime

The Righteous Gemstones (two-episode season premiere) - HBO / Max

Fear the Walking Dead (midseason finale) - AMC

Beachside Brawl (season premiere) - Food Network / Max

*times are ET and subject to change