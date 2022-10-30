What to Watch the Week of October 30: The White Lotus Returns for a Sexy Italian Holiday

The White Lotus is back for season two tonight, swapping Maui, Hawaii for Taormina, Sicily. Icon Jennifer Coolidge makes the transatlantic trip to reprise her role as Tanya McQuoid, and we're better off for it. The theme song is slightly different, but creator/writer/director Mike White's signature style for the satirical series is exactly the same (though you are definitely missed, Murray Bartlett). New episodes air every Sunday for the next seven weeks, so get ready for this (and the upcoming fifth season of The Crown) to be all anyone talks about at your Thanksgiving dinner table this year.

In other new offerings this week, Manifest season four finally lands at Netflix after the fans rallied to bring it back from cancellation at NBC. Over at Apple TV+, Selena Gomez premieres her emotionally raw documentary, My Mind and Me. There's also a timely new episode of Grey's Anatomy, with returning fan favorites Kate Walsh and Jesse Williams.

For something a little lighter, Lifetime and Hallmark are in full holiday mode, with Alison Sweeney, Jodie Sweetin, and Marlo Thomas all appearing in new movies. I can't wait to drink hot chocolate and camp out on the couch watching all these holiday offerings, even if it is 70 degrees here in Los Angeles.

Finally, I urge you to tune in to our Glamour 2022 Women of the Year Awards this Tuesday night, which will be live-streamed on Glamour.com. It's going to be an incredible evening honoring some outstanding women (and featuring some very cool presenters), so you won't want to miss it. Details below.

And with that, I'll see you back here next Sunday as we gear up for season five of The Crown. (Spoiler alert: I'm five episodes in and it's really good.)

Sunday, October 30

The White Lotus (HBO/HBOMax): For the next seven weeks, our favorite Sunday night show is back (sorry, House of the Dragon), along with Jennifer Coolidge as the most entertaining hotel guest to ever step foot into a White Lotus resort. In the second installment, we pick up at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follow the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

Tonight's episode is titled “Ciao” and other than it being written and directed by creator Mike White, here's what we know, courtesy of HBO: “On a couples’ trip in Sicily, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), Ethan (Will Sharpe), Daphne (Meghann Fahy), and Cameron (Theo James) spend an awkward first day sizing each other up. As Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) arrives with her new assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), Dominic (Michael Imperioli) fields questions from his father Bert (F. Murray Abraham) about his wife’s absence, while his son Albie (Adam DiMarco) plays neutral. Meanwhile, hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) tries to keep locals Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco) out of her establishment.” 9 p.m. ET/PT

The Connors (ABC): In this rebroadcast (titled “Book Bans and Guillotine Hands”) from only last Wednesday night, it's Halloween at the Conners and Dan encourages the family to decorate the house. But when everyone is too busy to do anything, Becky tries to pick up the slack. Meanwhile, Harris stands up for what she believes on an important issue that doesn't sit well with the rest of the neighborhood where Darlene now lives. 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, 7:30 p.m. CT

Monday, October 31

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC): What's spookier than a bunch of emotional singles on a beach who haven't seen air conditioning in weeks? Um, nothing. By the way, another episode airs tomorrow night at the same time. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

The Good Doctor (ABC): It's Halloween, and Shaun, Asher and Powell face the unknown while treating a young patient with a rare hereditary disease. Meanwhile, Glassman and Shaun must work together to try and find a solution for Lim’s paralysis. Tonight's episode, titled “Growth Opportunities,” was written by Peter Blake and directed by Daniel Dae Kim. 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Hocus Pocus (Freeform): The cable channel's 31 Nights of Halloween comes to an end with a double header of Hotel Transylvania at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT, followed by Hocus Pocus at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Tuesday, November 1

Glamour's Women of the Year Awards: Live-streamed from New York City, join Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry as she kicks off a memorable night honoring the new class of 2022: Angela Bassett, Jennifer Hudson, Haim, Shannon Watts, Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, and Aurora James. With special presenters, moving tributes, and unforgettable lessons in perseverance, it will be an evening you'll never forget. Live-streamed on Glamour.com at 8:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. CT/5:15 p.m. PT

Thursday, November 3

Blockbuster (Netflix): Randall Park and Melissa Fumero star in this new 10-episode comedy series about the last Blockbuster Video store in America. Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove, and Kamaia Fairburn also star. The official logline is as follows: “Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.” Streaming

Grey's Anatomy (ABC): Bailey and Addison (guest star Kate Walsh) take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy leads to complications in tonight's episode titled “When I Get to the Border.” Elsewhere, the interns play detective about Lucas’ relationship with Amelia, and Meredith catches up with Jackson on a trip to Boston. Jesse Williams also guest stars as Jackson Avery and Greg Germann as Tom Koracick. 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Sesame Street (HBO Max): Sesame Street’s 53rd season debuts today on Cartoonito on HBO Max, with new episodes every Thursday. According to HBO Max, the new season is devoted to helping children grow up with a healthy self-identity and sense of belonging. Special guests this season include Mickey Guyton (Thursday, November 3), Amber Ruffin (Thursday, November 3 and Thursday, March 9), Zazie Beetz (Thursday, December 1), First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (Thursday, December 1), Samuel L. Jackson (Thursday, December 15), Brett Goldstein (Thursday, January 12), Ava Duvernay (Thursday, February 16), and HAIM (Thursday, May 11). Streaming weekly before coming to PBS Kids in 2023

No Job for a Man: A Memoir by John Ross Bowie (book): The compelling memoir from The Big Bang Theory and Speechless star John Ross Bowie is out today. No Job for a Man follows Bowie's journey in the entertainment industry and all the highs and lows that accompany the life of a working actor. It's a deeply personal book, which you can read more about here. Available now

Friday, November 4

My Mind and Me (Apple TV+): Selena Gomez's highly-anticipated documentary feature film, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare), streams today. Per Apple TV+'s official logline, “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.” Streaming

Manifest season 4, part 1 (Netflix): The fan favorite series drops part one today with 10 episodes. As a reminder, when Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved, but in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years. Meanwhile, their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope and moved on after a long period of grieving. Now, they’re all given a second chance, but a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers begin to realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever could have realized.

Per Netflix, the new season synopsis is as follows: “Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.” Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, and Daryl Edwards star. Streaming

Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix): Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter are back for a new mystery. EH2 is directed by Harry Bradbeer and also stars Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Streaming

A Magical Christmas Village (Hallmark Channel): Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, and Marlo Thomas star in this sweet movie about the magic of Christmas and the power of community. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel): Daniel Radcliffe transform into “Weird” Al Yankovic in the—per Roku—"unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him." Evan Rachel Wood and Rainn Wilson also star, as well as apparently a long list of A-listers in cameo roles. Streaming

Saturday, November 5

Merry Swissmas (Lifetime): I've never been so excited about a holiday movie I haven't seen before. And why, you ask? Well, it involves Switzerland in the winter. Here's the plot: Alex (Jodie Sweetin) has wonderful memories of Christmas with her best friend Beth (Mikaela Lily Davies), until Beth started dating Alex’s ex, Jesse (David Pinard). Because she has missed the last few Christmases with family due to her demanding job as an architect, Alex is excited to spend the holidays with her mother Caroline (Jane Wheeler), who is opening an inn in Switzerland. Then she learns that Jesse and Beth are also visiting for the opening. However, when Alex meets Liam (Tim Rozon)—a single father and the manager of her mother’s inn—Liam attempts to show her all the Christmas traditions and culture of Switzerland. As a result, it helps Alex open herself up to love and forgiveness this holiday season. My kinda movie. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Saturday Night Live (NBC and Peacock): Amy Schumer will host SNL for the third time tonight. She's on the promo circuit for the new season of Inside Amy Schumer, which is currently streaming on Paramount+. Grammy nominee Steve Lacy will make his musical guest debut. His new album Gemini Rights is out now and features the Billboard chart-topping single “Bad Habit.” In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, SNL will stream live on Peacock. 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT

