What to Watch the Week of November 27, 2022: Firefly Lane Season 2, A Love Actually Retrospective, and More

Love, heartbreak, and forgiveness are the name of the game this week as Firefly Lane season two arrives. There's a lot to uncover in the final season, but with nine episodes premiering this Friday, and another seven coming early next year, at least it won't feel rushed. The first episode ends on a cliffhanger (or a stomach drop) that I think you'll all relate to and kind of dictates where the first half of the season goes. I won't say more than that for now, but you can read a more in-depth description below.

Speaking of the themes of love and heartbreak, Diane Sawyer is back with a new special on ABC about the 20th anniversary of beloved holiday movie Love Actually. It actually premiered on November 6, 2003, which makes this the 19th anniversary, but it'll be the twentieth year soon enough. And honestly, does it even matter? I loved this movie, so I'll watch anything about it.

Meanwhile, the holiday cheer continues this week with plenty of new movies on the Hallmark Channel and Lifetime, and NBC airs Christmas in Rockefeller Center. And if you decide to shop while you watch, check out our Hanukkah 2022 gift guide (the holiday starts Sunday, December 18) and our best gifts for homebodies.

See you back here next for one of my favorite new movies of the year. Hope you had a great Thanksgiving holiday.

Sunday, November 27

A Holiday Spectacular (Hallmark Channel): This is for fans of the Radio City Rockettes and anyone who loves the holiday spirit of New York City. In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the ‘Christmas Spectacular’ at Radio City Music Hall. Starring Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, and the iconic Ann-Margret, plus the equally legendary Radio City Rockettes. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Home Town: Christmas in Laurel (HGTV): So just how do Ben and Erin Napier celebrate the holidays? Well, now's your chance to find out in their new one-hour Christmas special, where the duo will prepare their favorite Southern holiday dishes and look back at their most memorable hometown renovations. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Monday, November 28

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, Hulu): Season 10 of the popular series begins with four families facing off with their holiday light displays. Judge Carter Oosterhouse will decide who has earned the coveted $50,000 prize. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Tuesday, November 29

The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later—A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special (ABC): Sawyer marks the 20th anniversary of the making of the holiday classic Love Actually, which technically premiered 19 years ago, in 2003. The one-hour special features interviews with the stars of the film, including Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, and more, as well as writer and director Richard Curtis, and a message from Martine McCutcheon. The special will look at how the film became a global sensation, with new insight into behind-the-scenes secrets and iconic scenes. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and the next day on Hulu

It's Not Summer Without You (book cover debut): The new edition of Jenny Han’s It’s Not Summer Without You book cover, features Lola Tung, Chris Briney, and Gavin Casalegno, stars of the Prime Video hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty. It's the second book in the New York Times best-selling trilogy from Han. The new edition will feature a QR code to give fans exclusive bonus materials to the upcoming second season including behind-the-scenes content, interviews with the cast, clips, and teaser trailers. Available now

Reindeer in Here (CBS): The one-hour animated holiday special based on the book airs tonight. It's the story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has one antler that is significantly smaller than the other, and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition like none other. 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Wednesday, November 30



Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC): There's no place like New York City to celebrate the holidays, especially once the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lit. Tonight, the NBC Today show gang does just that along with some special guests for the two-hour 90th Christmas in Rockefeller Center. 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT

Willow (Disney+): The story of the legendary sorcerer, Willow, is back as an all-new sequel series to George Lucas's 1988 fantasy adventure film of the same name. Willow leads a group of misfit heroes on a dangerous rescue mission that's more than anyone could have ever imagined. Streaming

Irreverent (Peacock): Chicago Med star Colin Donnell stars as the lead in Peacock’s Australia-set 10-episode crime drama. In order to stay alive, an American criminal from Chicago (Donnell) is forced to hide out in a small Australian reef town without internet access or much of a lifeline to anything, posing as the new church Reverend. All episodes streaming

Thursday, December 1

Gossip Girl (HBO Max): The second season returns today, and the official logline is as follows: “It's the second semester of junior year and Gossip Girl is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives or spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan's elite. She's learned a thing or two from her first go-around—namely what her audience wants, they shall get. It's time for her to turn the heat up on what's been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. Even if that means lying to do it. Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands—this semester, there can only be one queen and, by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried and who was holding the shovel.” The season two cast includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith, and Grace Duah. Michelle Trachtenberg guest stars. Streaming

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC): Described by NBC as “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to…[share] the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas," the two-hour special includes an all-star cast in addition to Dolly. Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and Miley Cyrus, as well as actors Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker, and Ana Gasteyer.

The film will include a pair of Dolly’s iconic songs (“9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You”) as well as a new holiday melody. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT (and an encore airs on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT)

Friday, December 2

Firefly Lane (Netflix): Part one of the second season starts off immediately after the events of the season one finale (with Johnny seriously injured from the explosion in Iraq). You'll also get answers about what might have led to Kate and Tully's fight that has seemingly left irreparable damage. Meanwhile, Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show and must start her career over from the bottom. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from, including the identity of her father. In the ‘80s, we’ll see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, while Tully encounters a cocky sportscaster named Danny Diaz. Back in the '70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs, and Tully goes to live with her grandmother. Nine episodes streaming today, with the remaining seven to come in early 2023.

Christmas with the Campbells (AMC+ and in theaters): This comedy/romance film stars Brittany Snow, Justin Long, Alex Moffatt, Julia Duffy, George Wendt, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and is co-written by Vince Vaughn and Dan Lagana. In the movie, Shawn dumps his girlfriend, Jesse, right before the holidays, but Shawn's parents convince Jesse to still spend Christmas with them— along with Shawn’s handsome cousin—while Shawn is away. Definitely RSVPing for this film. In theaters and streaming

Spoiler Alert (Focus Features): Starring Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, Sally Field, and Bill Irwin, this is one of the best films of the year, and as of today, it's in limited release (you can see what cities that includes here) before opening wide next Friday. More to come next week. In select theaters

The Snoopy Show Holiday Collection (Apple TV+): In Happiness Is the Gift of Giving, Snoopy adapts a Christmas poem to help Sally sleep, while Charlie Brown makes gifts for his pals. But Snoopy finds waiting to open his presents a challenge, just like the rest of us. Streaming

Three Pines (Prime Video): Based on author Louise Penny's New York Times bestselling Chief Inspector Armand Gamache novels, the series stars Alfred Molina, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, and Rossif Sutherland. Three Pines follows Inspector Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec, a man who sees things that others do not: the light between the cracks, the mythic in the mundane, and the evil in the seemingly ordinary, but as he investigates a spate of murders in this seemingly idyllic village, he discovers long-buried secrets. Per Prime Video, the series delves into timely issues including missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, and the recent reckoning around the dark history of Residential Schools in Canada. Streaming

Riches (Prime Video): The six-part drama series from Abby Ajayi (Inventing Anna, How To Get Away With Murder) and starring Deborah Ayorinde, Sarah Niles, and Brendan Coyle centers around the super successful Richards family—a dynasty in turmoil—as five siblings vie for control for their family's beauty brand. Check out the trailer below. Streaming

Saturday, December 3

A New Orleans Noel (Lifetime): Per the official description, “Grace Hill (Keshia Knight Pulliam) and Anthony Brown (Brad James) could not be more different. Despite having gone to college to study architecture together, their lives took them on completely separate paths. But when they’re both hired to work together on the home of Loretta Brown (Patti LaBelle)—a New Orleans praline icon—the two find themselves stuck working together at Christmas...and butting heads over more than just architecture. When Anthony and his family discover that Grace will be celebrating Christmas alone, they invite her to take part in their traditions and their celebrations. Soon, fiercely independent Grace begins to learn the importance of family and community, while modern Anthony learns to embrace tradition and the magic of Christmas. And when Grace is offered a new job far away from New Orleans, she’ll have to decide if she’ll leave or follow her heart.” 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

