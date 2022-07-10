What to Watch the Week of July 10: The Bachelorette and the Delightful Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Escapism is the theme of this week's new film and TV offerings, and it couldn't come at a better time. First up: the return of The Bachelorette on Monday night with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as our new leads. It's the first time we'll have two Bachelorettes. While producers haven't revealed much about how this will work, I'm looking forward to this season more than most.

For starters, we've had a bit of a breather since Clayton Echard's season last aired in March (remember him?). For nearly two years, it was all Bachelor all the time, and watching the show began to feel like more of a chore than a guilty pleasure. Now that we have two Bachelorettes, there will be more to pack in every Monday night (as far as I know, the reality series will air the same amount of episodes per season as it always does). I hope that means less filler and more romance and drama.

So what happens if Gabby and Rachel are interested in the same guy?

The-Bachelorette-Brandan-Gabby-Windey-Rachel-Recchia-night-one-2022.jpg

Also on Monday, Peacock kicks off the second installment of their Days of our Lives original streaming series Beyond Salem with a week of new episodes. Super couple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul. But the storyline I'm most excited about takes place in Montreal (hence the Beyond Salem title: it takes place in other cities and countries) as Kristian Alfonso makes her return as Hope Williams Brady. That's not the only exciting part: Peter Reckell returns as Bo Brady too (if you recall, the beloved character passed away in 2015). Peacock promises “larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama–and it all connects back to a plot that long-time fans will surely remember.” Can't wait. Extra points if they bring back the beloved 1980s super-couple theme songs too.

Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell in this undated photo from the '90s. The two will reunite on Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem this week on Peacock.

Days-of-our-Lives-Kristian-Alfonso-Peter-Reckell.jpg

Continuing the theme of escapism, I highly recommend the new Focus Features film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, which stars the captivating Lesley Manville. You'll be hearing about her a lot this year as she'll be playing Princess Margaret in the final two seasons of The Crown on Netflix. It's an aesthetically gorgeous film with a powerful message about identity and self-worth. And of course, the most gorgeous Dior couture gowns you'll ever see. The movie also marks Emily in Paris breakout star Lucas Bravo's first major film. (He'll also star in the upcoming Julia Roberts/George Clooney rom-com Ticket to Paradise, out this October.) Stay tuned later this week for an unapologetically honest conversation with Manville about hitting her stride in her 60s and what she's learned along the way.

Lesley Manville as Mrs. Harris and Lucas Bravo as André Fauvel in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, in theaters this Friday, July 15.

Mrs-Harris-Goes-to-Paris-Lesley-Manville-Lucas-Bravo-motorcycle.jpg

Finally, for those of us that credit our animals with keeping us relatively sane over the last few years (or always), you won't want to miss Discovery Channel's The Bond. It focuses on incredible animals around the world (think goats, kangaroos, dolphins) and the bond they share with humans. The series reminds us that beauty and connection can come out of the most challenging times, and while humans are often credited with rescuing animals, more often than not they also rescue us.

Rae Harvey cuddling baby Kanku in the discovery+ series, The Bond.

Discovery-Channel-kangaroo-the-bond.jpg

On that comforting note, read on for more great offerings this week including the must-see Gabby Giffords documentary, as well as Sony Picture's Where the Crawdads Sing. I'll see you back here next Sunday as we gear up for the fourth season of Virgin River. Talk about an escape—a lakeside cottage like Mel's is one I'd definitely like to visit.

Monday, July 11

The Bachelorette (ABC): Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia become the first Bachelorettes in the show's history, and it's going to be interesting to see how they navigate this set-up. Thirty-two men show up at the mansion on night one, but considering we normally get 25 men for one Bachelorette shouldn't there have been 50 guys in the mix? I guess we'll find out at the end of the “double-the-drama season” (as ABC is calling it) whether it works. Either way, I will be watching. Stay tuned for my interview with Gabby and Rachel the day after the premiere where we'll discuss everything that happens. 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT and streaming the next day on Hulu

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem (Peacock): The streamer’s original series will drop five new episodes this week, but the big news is that Kristian Alfonso is back as Hope Williams Brady along with Peter Reckell as Bo Brady. That's reason enough to tune in. Alfonso last appeared on Days in October 2020, while Reckell's Bo died in 2015 of a brain tumor. From the trailer it looks as though Bo appears in ghost form, but it's Beyond Salem so anything can happen. The streaming series will also welcome back Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera and Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, along with new additions. Joining them are fan favorites Deidre Hall as Marlena, Drake Hogestyn as John, Steve Burton as Harris, Stephen Nichols as Steve, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla, and more. Streaming new, hour-long episodes daily this week only, July 11-15.

Tuesday, July 12

Kitchen Crash (Food Network): Jeff Mauro hosts four hour-long episodes that feature three professional chefs as they crash unsuspecting local neighborhood block parties and surprise residents with an outdoor cook-off. The chefs must convince residents to hand over food from their fridge and pantries to use in the competition and prove their skills in curbside kitchens. Honestly, I'd be totally fine with handing over my food if someone else wants to cook it. Mauro and a special guest judge will decide who wins, and that individual will split a $10,000 cash prize with their host family. 10 p.m. ET/PT, 9 p.m. CT

Wednesday, July 13

Everything's Trash (Freeform): Former Glamour contributor Phoebe Robinson has a new show out this week based on her book of essays, Everything’s Trash but It’s Okay. Robinson writes, executive produces, and stars in the series as a woman named Phoebe, a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. According to Freeform, “When her ‘perfect’ older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to start her adulting journ-journ. Life may be a little boo-boo, but Phoebe, ever the cocoa queen, is still thriving. The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor, and Moses Storm.” Two episodes premiere tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT, 9 p.m. CT, and then weekly at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Listening In (podcast): The final episode of this addictive mystery thriller podcast starring Rachel Brosnahan drops today. If you're just discovering it, Listening In “follows a woman whose home sound system begins transmitting conversations from other apartments in her building into her own. She becomes wrapped up in the lives of those around her, unwittingly entangling herself in situations she could have never expected as she realizes things are not always as they seem.” Available now

American Girl Fan Club (podcast): If you were obsessed with American Girl dolls growing up (or even now), then you will love this new podcast on the newly launched American Girl Podcast Network. The American Girl Fan Club podcast is hosted by superfans Sydney Paulsen and Kristen Washington, who gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the creation and evolution of iconic characters and content throughout the years and provides some special sneak peeks about what's coming down the pipeline. Available now

Thursday, July 14

The Bond (discovery+): The four-part wildlife series, which counts Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey among its executive producers, focuses on the stories of human beings who have formed deep bonds with animals all over the world. The first episode centers on Rae Harvey, who has formed an incredible bond with Kanku while running a kangaroo sanctuary in Australia. Episode two follows Jay Sargent, who develops a friendship with a bottlenose dolphin named Jojo. Other episodes include a goat named Frankie, rescue cheetahs, and more. The series celebrates the special relationships between people and unusual animals, which is something we can all use more of right now. Streaming

Frankie the goat with parents Chad and Cate Battles inside their Airstream on the new discovery+ series, The Bond.

The-Bond-Discovery-channel-animal.jpg

Friday, July 15

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Focus Features): If Downton Abbey: A New Era was the collective hug you needed this spring, then Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is the warm embrace to get you through this summer. It's a beautiful story of a British housekeeper (Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville) who dreams of owning a couture Christian Dior gown, which takes her on an extraordinary adventure to Paris. It's less about the dress and more about the lessons that Mrs. Harris learns along the way and the impact she has on others. You won't be able to take your eyes off of newcomer Alba Baptista as one of the faces of Dior, as well as Emily in Paris' Lucas Bravo, who is as charming and sweet as ever as a Dior employee and newfound friend of Mrs. Harris. We'll have more on Glamour later this week with Manville and Baptista. In theaters nationwide

Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down (Briarcliff Entertainment): This doc premiered at SXSW's annual festival earlier this spring, and it tells the extraordinary story of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords following an assassination attempt in 2011 and her new life as one of the most effective activists in the battle against gun violence. Take a look at the trailer below, which will remind you never to give up. Ever. In theaters (and CNN Films will air the doc later this year; date TBA)

Don’t Make Me Go (Prime Video): This Is Us writer and co-executive producer Vera Herbert wrote this moving film about a single dad (played by John Cho) who discovers he has a terminal disease and aims to cram in all the memories he can with his daughter (Mia Isaac). He convinces her to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago. Take a look at the trailer below. Streaming

Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony Pictures): The film adaptation of Delia Owens’s best-selling novel of the same name stars Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones as a young girl who grows up in a North Carolina marsh and becomes a suspect in the murder of a man who once pursued her. For more about the film, check out our guide here. In theaters

Forever Summer: Hamptons (Prime Video): This is not the Hamptons you've seen in a Nancy Meyers movie. Instead, this eight episode “docusoap” (as Prime Video calls it) centers on a group of college kids from widely different backgrounds. By day, they’re working at a seaside restaurant—but all bets are off at night. Per Prime Video, “This group and their friends are chasing the perfect summer at a pivotal time in their lives, when carefree adolescence is about to end. Come September, the stakes and responsibilities will be high, but the summer is theirs for the taking.” Streaming

She Will (IFC Midnight): If you like the psychological vengeance horror genre, then She Will is for you. It stars The OA's Alice Krige along with Kota Eberhardt (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) and veterans Malcolm McDowell and Rupert Everett. It's about an aging actor, Veronica Ghent (Krige), who travels to a remote retreat in Scotland with her nurse, Desi (Eberhardt), to recuperate from an operation. With her own identity in doubt, Veronica starts to confront past traumas endured on movie sets, and the two women develop a bond as mysterious natural forces of the dark wilderness give Veronica the power to enact her revenge. Charlotte Colbert makes her feature directorial debut. In theaters

Jessica Radloff is the Glamour senior West Coast editor and author of the soon-to-be-published book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series (October 11, 2022). You can follow her on Instagram @jessicaradloff14.

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le