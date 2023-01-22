What to Watch the Week of January 22: J.Lo and Jennifer Coolidge in Shotgun Wedding and That SVU Episode

Jessica Radloff
·10 min read

There is a lot to get to this week, so let's start with the most fun offering: Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Coolidge. OK, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel also star, but it's Coolidge who has been bringing the sunshine to a very dreary January thanks to her awards season wins. It's only appropriate that she shines in the Prime Video rom-com as well.

The wedding comedy is totally off the wall, but it's the perfect pre-Valentine's Day offering if you're looking for something silly and a little crazy. If you haven't seen the newest trailer yet in which Coolidge belts out Edwin McCain's “I'll Bem” then do yourself a favor and watch it below.

If Shotgun Wedding is the most fun thing to watch this week, then Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is the most pressing. After that teaser that showed Benson and Stabler in a near liplock, fans have been freaking out that, after 24 years, the two might finally kiss. You can watch that preview below, which shows a very emotional Benson in Stabler's arms. I'm tempted to think they don't kiss, and it's just a split-second moment of intimacy, not romance. But I also hope I'm wrong. Either way, if this is going to happen, it's got to be done right. So if it takes another year, so be it.

In other news, How I Met Your Father returns for season two this week on Hulu, and we'll get a bit closer to finding out who the father is. Meanwhile, Poker Face, the prestige limited drama series from acclaimed director Rian Johnson that stars Natasha Lyonne, also premieres.

And that's just scratching the surface for the week ahead. Good luck, and I'll see you back here next week for 80 for Brady with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, plus the start of Hallmark's Love-uary programming.

Sunday, January 22

Accused (Fox): The anthology series explores a different crime in a different city with an entirely original cast each week. Among those: Rachel Bilson, Abigail Breslin, Michael Chiklis, Whitney Cummings, Jack Davenport, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Wendell Pierce, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and more. Meanwhile, Marlee Matlin, Billy Porter, Tazbah Rose Chavez, and Michael Chiklis direct select episodes. 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Tuesday, January 23

The Bachelor (ABC): Zach Shallcross (who fell in love with Rachel Recchia on her season of The Bachelorette, only to leave heartbroken after their overnight date) is in the driver's seat this time. The California native—who now lives in Austin, Texas—is only 26, but says he's ready to find his future wife. Tonight begins his journey to tell 30 women apart, and eventually tell a few of them that he's falling in love. 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT, and available on Hulu the following day

Tuesday, January 24

Night Court (NBC): After pulling in huge ratings in its premiere week, Night Court is back with a new episode titled “Just Tuesday” that showcases star Melissa Rauch's more serious side. Per the official logline, “After Abby makes a mistake in the courtroom, she decides to adopt an all-business approach to get things back on track, but her new style catches everyone off-guard.” 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and streaming on Peacock

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone in Night Court.

Night-Court-season-one-Melissa-Rauch-judges-chambers.jpg

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone in Night Court.
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

American Auto (NBC): The sitcom starring Ana Gasteyer is back for season two. At the fictional Payne Motors, the executive team finds themselves embroiled in a recall scandal where Katherine (Gasteyer) must fight to keep her job as CEO. Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo also star. And yes, that is Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet guest-starring as seen in the trailer below. 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT and streaming on Peacock

How I Met Your Father (Hulu): The comedy returns for its second season with 20 episodes, rolling out weekly on Hulu. According to the official synopsis, “In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.” In addition to Duff, series regulars include Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck. Streaming weekly

I am Jazz (TLC): The longtime docu-series about transgender 20-something Jazz Jennings is back with a new season. Per TLC, “After her first year at Harvard on her own, Jazz returns home to Florida for the summer and asserts her new-found independence. Jazz works on getting better at asserting herself in her social and dating life as she goes on several dates, including a speed dating event with her longtime transgender friend Jojo, who now goes by Jaclyn. But ugly remarks spring forth on Jazz’s dating app and she realizes she will always have to contend with haters. As Jazz embarks in more social activities, her mental health issues come back into play, culminating in a breakdown. Her mom tries to find the best way to support her youngest child, and on the advice of a psychic, Jeanette steps back for Jazz to grow. However, when Jazz receives a death threat when she returns back to college, her parents step forward in high gear.” 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT

Wednesday, January 25

Nature: Soul of the Ocean (PBS): Take a glimpse into the complex world of ocean waters thanks to Howard Hall, one of the world’s foremost underwater filmmakers. More importantly, according to the press release, “Coral reefs turn out to be cosmopolitan cities where relationships thrive: a specialist shrimp, a baby damsel fish, and a porcelain crab all share the protection of an anemone; an urchin and a crab form an unlikely pair; fan corals each support their own kind of seahorse. From great whales to turtles, to sharks and tiny blennies, the ocean is full of creatures that need and support each other.” Basically, fascinating stuff. 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT and streaming on PBS' YouTube and PBS Video app

Swarm of fish over a reef, as seen in the new *Nature: Soul of the Ocean*, episode on PBS.
Swarm of fish over a reef, as seen in the new *Nature: Soul of the Ocean*, episode on PBS.
Howard Hall

Thursday, January 26

Law & Order: SVU (NBC): Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, don't let us down. It's January. It's cold. It's dreary. We need this! 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Poker Face (Peacock): The 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series from writer/director Rian Johnson follows Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda, and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. Four episodes at launch, new episodes streaming Thursdays

The 1619 Project (Hulu): The six-part limited docuseries is an expansion of the book from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. The episodes are titled, “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear,” and “Justice” and all examine how slavery shaped different aspects of contemporary American life. “You can’t understand the story of America without understanding the story of slavery. It’s not a documentary about Black people, it’s a documentary series about America. It offers a better understanding of the country we live in,” Hannah-Jones told journalists at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. Streaming with two episodes to air thereafter

Nikki Bella Says I Do (E!): The four(!)-part special event premieres tonight in which the WWE superstar and her partner, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, share everything leading up to their big day, from the joint bachelor and bachelorette celebration to their I Do's. 9 p.m. ET/PT

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC): The long-running late-night Emmy-nominated talk show will celebrate 20 years tonight with a special primetime anniversary episode at 10 p.m. (the episode will re-air in the show’s regular 11:35 p.m. timeslot later that night). Debut guests from the January 26, 2003 episode—George Clooney, Snoop Dogg, and Coldplay—will return as guests for the 20th anniversary special. I can't imagine what a scheduling nightmare that was, so props to the bookings team. Says Kimmel in a brief statement: “20 years. I can’t believe it either. It makes absolutely no sense.” 10 p.m. ET/PT, 9 p.m. CT

Clooney also visited Kimmel's show in season 13.

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 13

Clooney also visited Kimmel's show in season 13.
Randy Holmes/Getty Images/Disney General Entertainment Content

Friday, January 27

Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video): Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) get ready for the ultimate destination wedding, but start to get cold feet while in paradise. But if you think that's the basis of the movie, think again. Once all the guests are together, the entire party is taken hostage. The star-studded cast includes Jennifer Coolidge, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, Alberto Isaac, and Lenny Kravitz. Streaming

Shrinking (Apple TV+): The 10-episode series from the team behind Ted Lasso stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, and honestly, need we say more? Segel plays a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he's thinking. Ford brings the deadpan comedy to the series, alongside Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, and Christa Miller. The first two episodes premiere today, followed by one new episode streaming every Friday

You People (Netflix): How's this for an all-star cast? Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, and Bryan Greenberg. As if that's not enough to tune in, here's the synopsis: “When a rideshare mix-up in LA brings Ezra Cohen (Hill) and Amira Mohammed (London) together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared love of streetwear and music. As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra's progressive and semi-woke parents (Louis-Dreyfus and Duchovny) and Amira's unyielding yet concerned parents (Murphy and Long) who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly.” Kenya Barris (black-ish) makes his feature film directorial debut. Streaming

Maybe I Do (Vertical Films): Thirty-three years after Richard Gere starred with Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, he plays the father to Roberts' niece, Emma, in this romantic dramedy also starring Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Luke Bracey, and William H. Macy. Here's the deal: Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) are thinking marriage, so they invite their parents to finally meet. Problem is, their parents already know one another because they've been cheating with each other for months, and yet no one knows. (Well, for now that is.) In theaters

Saturday, January 28

Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance (Hallmark Channel): According to the official logline, “An avalanche forecasting expert brings her new technology to Glacier National Park where she faces push-back from the Director of Mountain Rescue who's trained in intuition and common sense.” The movie stars Ashley Newbrough and Stephen Huszar. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Saturday Night Live (NBC): Michael B. Jordan surprisingly makes his SNL hosting debut tonight. He can be seen next in Creed III (which he also directs), in theaters on March 3. Lil Baby will also make his first appearance as musical guest. The Grammy winner’s latest album, It’s Only Me, just debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT and streaming live on Peacock

Jessica Radloff is the Glamour senior West Coast editor and author of the New York Times best-selling book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

Latest Stories

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Montreal pro soccer coach, who was quickly fired for offensive tweets, apologizes

    Sandro Grande, the recently hired — then fired — reserve coach of Montreal's professional soccer team, issued a tearful apology on Thursday for the anti-sovereignist tweets from a decade ago that sparked outrage and lost him his job. "What I wrote in 2012 was unacceptable," Grande said, sometimes through tears, at a news conference. "These words are not part of my values as a husband, son and especially as a father to two wonderful children who had to go through extremely difficult times — along

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Is role definition the cure to the Raptors' woes?

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Former CFL/NFL head coach Trestman believes Rourke in good place with Jaguars

    Marc Trestman believes Nathan Rourke is in very good hands. Rourke, the CFL's top Canadian last season, signed a three-year deal Sunday with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 24-year-old Victoria native spent his first two seasons of pro football with the B.C. Lions after being bypassed in the 2021 NFL draft. Sophomore Trevor Lawrence, drafted first overall in 2021, is firmly entrenched as Jacksonville's starter. But Trestman, a former CFL and NFL head coach, said Rourke will benefit from not only w

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Stamkos hits major milestone as Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Vancouver Canucks 5-2

    VANCOUVER — Another messy defensive performance proved costly for the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The Canucks tried to claw their way back after surrendering four first-period goals to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but couldn't make up the deficit and ultimately fell 5-2. “In our d zone, we made a lot of mistakes right off the bat. And before you knew it, they've got four on you," said Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau. "That's the kind of team you can't make mistakes — and they were relatively crazy

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve