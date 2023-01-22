What to Watch the Week of January 22: J.Lo and Jennifer Coolidge in Shotgun Wedding and That SVU Episode

There is a lot to get to this week, so let's start with the most fun offering: Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Coolidge. OK, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel also star, but it's Coolidge who has been bringing the sunshine to a very dreary January thanks to her awards season wins. It's only appropriate that she shines in the Prime Video rom-com as well.

The wedding comedy is totally off the wall, but it's the perfect pre-Valentine's Day offering if you're looking for something silly and a little crazy. If you haven't seen the newest trailer yet in which Coolidge belts out Edwin McCain's “I'll Bem” then do yourself a favor and watch it below.

If Shotgun Wedding is the most fun thing to watch this week, then Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is the most pressing. After that teaser that showed Benson and Stabler in a near liplock, fans have been freaking out that, after 24 years, the two might finally kiss. You can watch that preview below, which shows a very emotional Benson in Stabler's arms. I'm tempted to think they don't kiss, and it's just a split-second moment of intimacy, not romance. But I also hope I'm wrong. Either way, if this is going to happen, it's got to be done right. So if it takes another year, so be it.

In other news, How I Met Your Father returns for season two this week on Hulu, and we'll get a bit closer to finding out who the father is. Meanwhile, Poker Face, the prestige limited drama series from acclaimed director Rian Johnson that stars Natasha Lyonne, also premieres.

And that's just scratching the surface for the week ahead. Good luck, and I'll see you back here next week for 80 for Brady with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, plus the start of Hallmark's Love-uary programming.

Sunday, January 22

Accused (Fox): The anthology series explores a different crime in a different city with an entirely original cast each week. Among those: Rachel Bilson, Abigail Breslin, Michael Chiklis, Whitney Cummings, Jack Davenport, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Wendell Pierce, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and more. Meanwhile, Marlee Matlin, Billy Porter, Tazbah Rose Chavez, and Michael Chiklis direct select episodes. 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Tuesday, January 23

The Bachelor (ABC): Zach Shallcross (who fell in love with Rachel Recchia on her season of The Bachelorette, only to leave heartbroken after their overnight date) is in the driver's seat this time. The California native—who now lives in Austin, Texas—is only 26, but says he's ready to find his future wife. Tonight begins his journey to tell 30 women apart, and eventually tell a few of them that he's falling in love. 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT, and available on Hulu the following day

Tuesday, January 24

Night Court (NBC): After pulling in huge ratings in its premiere week, Night Court is back with a new episode titled “Just Tuesday” that showcases star Melissa Rauch's more serious side. Per the official logline, “After Abby makes a mistake in the courtroom, she decides to adopt an all-business approach to get things back on track, but her new style catches everyone off-guard.” 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and streaming on Peacock

American Auto (NBC): The sitcom starring Ana Gasteyer is back for season two. At the fictional Payne Motors, the executive team finds themselves embroiled in a recall scandal where Katherine (Gasteyer) must fight to keep her job as CEO. Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo also star. And yes, that is Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet guest-starring as seen in the trailer below. 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT and streaming on Peacock

How I Met Your Father (Hulu): The comedy returns for its second season with 20 episodes, rolling out weekly on Hulu. According to the official synopsis, “In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.” In addition to Duff, series regulars include Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck. Streaming weekly

I am Jazz (TLC): The longtime docu-series about transgender 20-something Jazz Jennings is back with a new season. Per TLC, “After her first year at Harvard on her own, Jazz returns home to Florida for the summer and asserts her new-found independence. Jazz works on getting better at asserting herself in her social and dating life as she goes on several dates, including a speed dating event with her longtime transgender friend Jojo, who now goes by Jaclyn. But ugly remarks spring forth on Jazz’s dating app and she realizes she will always have to contend with haters. As Jazz embarks in more social activities, her mental health issues come back into play, culminating in a breakdown. Her mom tries to find the best way to support her youngest child, and on the advice of a psychic, Jeanette steps back for Jazz to grow. However, when Jazz receives a death threat when she returns back to college, her parents step forward in high gear.” 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT

Wednesday, January 25

Nature: Soul of the Ocean (PBS): Take a glimpse into the complex world of ocean waters thanks to Howard Hall, one of the world’s foremost underwater filmmakers. More importantly, according to the press release, “Coral reefs turn out to be cosmopolitan cities where relationships thrive: a specialist shrimp, a baby damsel fish, and a porcelain crab all share the protection of an anemone; an urchin and a crab form an unlikely pair; fan corals each support their own kind of seahorse. From great whales to turtles, to sharks and tiny blennies, the ocean is full of creatures that need and support each other.” Basically, fascinating stuff. 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT and streaming on PBS' YouTube and PBS Video app

Thursday, January 26

Law & Order: SVU (NBC): Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, don't let us down. It's January. It's cold. It's dreary. We need this! 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Poker Face (Peacock): The 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series from writer/director Rian Johnson follows Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda, and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. Four episodes at launch, new episodes streaming Thursdays

The 1619 Project (Hulu): The six-part limited docuseries is an expansion of the book from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. The episodes are titled, “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear,” and “Justice” and all examine how slavery shaped different aspects of contemporary American life. “You can’t understand the story of America without understanding the story of slavery. It’s not a documentary about Black people, it’s a documentary series about America. It offers a better understanding of the country we live in,” Hannah-Jones told journalists at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. Streaming with two episodes to air thereafter

Nikki Bella Says I Do (E!): The four(!)-part special event premieres tonight in which the WWE superstar and her partner, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, share everything leading up to their big day, from the joint bachelor and bachelorette celebration to their I Do's. 9 p.m. ET/PT

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC): The long-running late-night Emmy-nominated talk show will celebrate 20 years tonight with a special primetime anniversary episode at 10 p.m. (the episode will re-air in the show’s regular 11:35 p.m. timeslot later that night). Debut guests from the January 26, 2003 episode—George Clooney, Snoop Dogg, and Coldplay—will return as guests for the 20th anniversary special. I can't imagine what a scheduling nightmare that was, so props to the bookings team. Says Kimmel in a brief statement: “20 years. I can’t believe it either. It makes absolutely no sense.” 10 p.m. ET/PT, 9 p.m. CT

Friday, January 27

Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video): Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) get ready for the ultimate destination wedding, but start to get cold feet while in paradise. But if you think that's the basis of the movie, think again. Once all the guests are together, the entire party is taken hostage. The star-studded cast includes Jennifer Coolidge, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, Alberto Isaac, and Lenny Kravitz. Streaming

Shrinking (Apple TV+): The 10-episode series from the team behind Ted Lasso stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, and honestly, need we say more? Segel plays a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he's thinking. Ford brings the deadpan comedy to the series, alongside Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, and Christa Miller. The first two episodes premiere today, followed by one new episode streaming every Friday

You People (Netflix): How's this for an all-star cast? Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, and Bryan Greenberg. As if that's not enough to tune in, here's the synopsis: “When a rideshare mix-up in LA brings Ezra Cohen (Hill) and Amira Mohammed (London) together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared love of streetwear and music. As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra's progressive and semi-woke parents (Louis-Dreyfus and Duchovny) and Amira's unyielding yet concerned parents (Murphy and Long) who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly.” Kenya Barris (black-ish) makes his feature film directorial debut. Streaming

Maybe I Do (Vertical Films): Thirty-three years after Richard Gere starred with Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, he plays the father to Roberts' niece, Emma, in this romantic dramedy also starring Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Luke Bracey, and William H. Macy. Here's the deal: Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) are thinking marriage, so they invite their parents to finally meet. Problem is, their parents already know one another because they've been cheating with each other for months, and yet no one knows. (Well, for now that is.) In theaters

Saturday, January 28

Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance (Hallmark Channel): According to the official logline, “An avalanche forecasting expert brings her new technology to Glacier National Park where she faces push-back from the Director of Mountain Rescue who's trained in intuition and common sense.” The movie stars Ashley Newbrough and Stephen Huszar. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Saturday Night Live (NBC): Michael B. Jordan surprisingly makes his SNL hosting debut tonight. He can be seen next in Creed III (which he also directs), in theaters on March 3. Lil Baby will also make his first appearance as musical guest. The Grammy winner’s latest album, It’s Only Me, just debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT and streaming live on Peacock

