How To Watch This Week’s Democratic National Convention Online & On TV

The 2020 Democratic National Convention gets underway Monday and kicks off four days of virtual party meetings, events and speeches before Thursday, when the ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are expected to officially accept the presidential and vice presidential nominations in primetime.

The coronavirus pandemic scuttled plans for the usually in-person conventions for both Dems and Republicans (the latter have their convention next week); the election is November 3. In its place on the Dems’ side are mornings and afternoons of meetings followed by a primetime block from 9-11 PM ET that will feature marquee speeches from the likes of Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and musical performances including from Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson, before Harris and Biden have their turns.

More from Deadline

See the full schedule of events below.

Broadcast news networks ABC, CBS and NBC have said they will provide one hour of coverage of the primetime segments each night, but there are myriad ways to tune in to the quadrennial event. You can also follow the official livestream at the official convention site (demconvention.com/watch) or watch on Deadline here:

Here are other ways to watch the convention:



Official social channels:

YouTube.com/demconvention

Facebook.com/demconvention

Twitter.com/demconvention

Twitch.tv/demconvention

Streaming

Download the official 2020 Democratic National Convention app, or search for “DNC” on Amazon Prime Video. The events will also be available via Apple TV and Roku, and Hulu is continuing its partnership with ABC News Live for live coverage regardless of subscription plan.

Other providers

AT&T Uverse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD)

AT&T DirectTV (Channel 201)

Comcast Xfinity Flex (say “DNC” into your Xfinity Voice Remote)

Comcast X1 (say “DNC” into your Xfinity Voice Remote)

Here’s the convention’s primetime schedule, with approximate speaker times and musical performances. (See the full-day schedules here). Below that is the coverage plans for the broadcast and cable networks.

Monday, August 17 (Day 1)

9 PM hour: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention chairman Bennie Thompson, Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones

Performers: Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges

10 PM hour: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former First Lady Michelle Obama

Tuesday, August 18 (Day 2)

9 PM hour: Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY), former Secretary of State John Kerry, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, former President Bill Clinton

10 PM hour: Delegate roll call, Dr. Jill Biden

Wednesday, August 19 (Day 3)

9 PM hour: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

Performers: Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson

10 PM hour: California Sen. Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama

Thursday, August 20 (Day 4)

9 PM hour: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former South Bend (IN) Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang

Performers: The Chicks

10 PM hour: Former Vice President Joe Biden

Here’s the coverage plan by network:

ABC

ABC News will air one hour of primetime coverage on the broadcast network from 10-11 PM ET led by chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, along with World News Tonight anchor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis. It will feature more extensive coverage on its ABC News Live streaming site, where coverage will begin at 7 PM each night and run until 11 PM ET. Davis will start at 7 PM ET on ABC News Live, and Stephanopoulos and the team will lead starting at 9 PM ET.

CBS

Norah O’Donnell will lead coverage from Washington, joined by John Dickerson and contributors María Elena Salinas, Jamal Simmons and Leslie Sanchez. The network’s streaming channel CBSN will provide coverage each night starting at 5 p.m ET, with Red & Blue anchored by Elaine Quijano; she will continue coverage at 8:30 p.m. ET. CBSNews.com will provide live blog coverage starting each day at 5 p.m. ET, CBS News Radio and affiliate service CBS Newspath will also provide updates.

Story continues