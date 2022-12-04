What to Watch the Week of December 4, 2022: Spoiler Alert, Kate and William's Earthshot Gala, and More

Jim Parsons is no stranger to the film world (A Kid Like Jake, Hidden Figures), but romantic dramedy Spoiler Alert, out nationwide this Friday, is his finest big-screen performance to date. The Emmy-winner plays a TV journalist who meets the love of his life, only to be faced with one of the most complicated, emotional journeys anyone should ever have to endure. It's endearing, devastating, funny, and hopeful—and most important, worth seeing in the theater. Sally Field, Bill Irwin, and Ben Aldridge also star; by the end, you'll be wishing you could spend more time with these people.

In other news, you may have heard that the Prince and Princess of Wales (ahem, Prince William and Kate Middleton) just wrapped a three-day visit to Boston. Soon, you'll be able to get your first look at the reason for their visit: the second annual Earthshot Prize awards. The global environment prize aims to spotlight and support groundbreaking solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges; the initiative was inspired by President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot program in the 1960s, making Boston the perfect location for the gala. PBS will air the awards on Monday via their app, website, and YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, if you've just finished bingeing season two of Firefly Lane, the first half of which just dropped on Netflix, stay tuned for a big interview on Monday with executive producer and showrunner Maggie Friedman, who fills us in on what's next after that dramatic ending.

On that note, there's a lot more to get to this week—from Zoey Deutch's rom-com Something from Tiffany's to Jessica Chastain in George & Tammy—so read on, and I'll see you back here next Sunday!

Sunday, December 4

Fit for Christmas (CBS): The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots stars in, executive produces, and co-wrote this made-for-TV movie about an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Montana. It's there that that she begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Paul Greene). 8:00 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT (note the differences in time due to the NFL games on CBS)

Home Town (HGTV/discovery+): New episodes begin airing tonight, with Ben and Erin Napier continuing to spread magic, charm, and home renovations to the small town of Laurel, Mississippi. The season premiere will feature the parents-of-two preparing to renovate their recently purchased country home near Laurel. 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+

George & Tammy (Showtime/Paramount Network): Powerhouse actors Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain play country music power couple, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, whose complicated but enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. The series is based on the book, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, written by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones. The series also stars Katy Mixon (Mike & Molly) and Steve Zahn (The White Lotus). 9 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, December 5

The Earthshot Prize Gala (PBS.org/PBS app/PBS YouTube channel): If you can't wait until December 14 (when PBS will air it) to see the Prince and Princess of Wales at their star-studded gala to support solutions to the world's most crucial environmental challenges, then tune in today on PBS's website, app, or YouTube channel.

Filmed at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, presenters include Sir David Attenborough, Daniel Dae Kim, Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara, Shailene Woodley, and more. Meanwhile, Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish (along with brother Finneas), Chloe x Halle, and Ellie Goulding will perform. 2 p.m. ET on PBS.org, the PBS app, and PBS YouTube channel.

His Dark Materials (HBO/HBO Max): The eight-episode third—and final—season airs with two back-to-back episodes tonight, and two new episodes will debut weekly until the series finale on December 26. Based on The Amber Spyglass, Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. Sounds really comforting. Meanwhile, as Lyra's father’s war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the world comes at a terrible price. Guest stars include Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby and Andrew Scott as Jopari. 9 p.m. ET/PT

The Tetris Murders (ID/discovery+): I've been obsessed with the Nintendo video game, Tetris, ever since my parents bought the entertainment system for me and my sister in the late '80s, but did you know the insane story behind one of the creators? Most likely not, but this three-part deep dive into the 1998 murder of Vladimir Polkhilko, one of the minds behind Tetris, and his family in their Palo Alto, CA home will surprise you. According to ID/discovery'+'s press release, “Originally thought to be a murder-suicide in the '90s, over the course of this series the original investigators, led by retired Palo Alto PD CSI Sandra Brown, re-apporach the case and uncover shocking new theories and evidence… The doc also provides some really fascinating history on Tetris itself and how the game came to be.” All three parts of The Tetris Murders will premiere today, starting at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on ID and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+

Back in the Groove (Hulu): Taye Diggs is the host and one of the executive producers of this unscripted series that follows three single women (Sparkle from Atlanta, Steph from Miami, and Brooke from Los Angeles) in their 40s who start dating men half their age. Per Hulu, “The three ladies check into The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men half their age. Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it!” Two new episodes will be available to stream over four nights.

Tuesday, December 6

People's Choice Awards (NBC/E!): Hosted by Kenan Thompson for the second year in a row and voted on by the people, this awards show honors viewer's faves across film, TV, music, and more. Five-time Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Shania Twain will be honored with the Music Icon award, and she will also perform a medley of her greatest hits as well as her new song “Waking Up Dreaming” off her upcoming sixth album Queen of Me, set for release on February 3, 2023. For a list of nominees, click here. 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Wednesday, December 7

The Connors (ABC): Titled "The Dog Days of Christmas,” Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time while Darlene helps Becky with a parenting problem. Jane Curtin will play Dorris, Louise's mother, and both Dan and Jackie's mother-in-law. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

The Goldbergs (ABC): For this year's holiday episode, Erica buys a festive baby toy but Beverly goes full on Grinch in an attempt to steal Christmas. Meanwhile, Adam discovers some surprising information about Brea. 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT

Abbott Elementary (ABC): “Holiday Hookah” is the name of the game for Abbott's Christmas episode. Here's the logline: “On the last day of school before winter break, Janine is convinced by her friend to go to a popular Hookah Club where she runs into unexpected colleagues. Elsewhere, Jacob crashes Barbara and Melissa's traditional holiday dinner and in the process begins to learn the true meaning of Christmas.” 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Friday, December 9

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix/in select theaters): Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, and Tilda Swinton are just a few of the A-list names leading Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson's adaptation of the classic story. Per Netflix, “Del Toro reinvents the classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto.” Streaming and in select theaters

Empire of Light (Searchlight Pictures): The romantic drama from Sam Mendes stars Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, A Single Man) in this sweeping film set in a coastal town in Southern England in the early '80s. Colman plays Hilary, a woman with a difficult past and an uneasy present. When Stephen (Micheal Ward) is hired to work in the cinema in town, the two find an unlikely attraction and discover the healing power of movies, music, and community. In theaters

Spoiler Alert (Focus Features/in theaters): Based on journalist Michael Ausiello's best-selling memoir, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, the film stars Jim Parsons as Ausiello as well as Ben Aldridge, Sally Field, and more. It will make you laugh, it will make you ugly cry, and it will make you immediately want to read (or re-read) Ausiello's book. One of the best films of the year. In theaters everywhere

Something from Tiffany’s (Prime Video): Reese Witherspoon and producing partner Lauren Neustadter are behind this fun holiday film starring Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell, and more. Per Prime Video, “Rachel and Gary are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa, meanwhile, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they’re truly meant to be. Because love–like life–is full of surprises.” Streaming

Ticket to Paradise (on digital and Peacock): The rom-com starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney as a divorced couple trying to sabotage their daughter's wedding is out today, and we have an exclusive clip from the bonus features. Honestly, I could watch these two just banter all day. Check it out below. Available now (12/9) on digital, and streaming exclusively on Peacock. Coming to Blu-ray™ and DVD December 13, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? (Disney+): The documentary highlights Menzel’s journey to realize a lifelong dream of headlining a concert at Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Per Disney+, “The film showcases never-before-seen footage of Menzel throughout her life, from home videos of her early days as a singer at just seven years old to her beginnings at the premiere of Rent the musical in 1996 to preparing for the original role of Elphaba in Wicked and the creation and subsequent phenomenon that was Frozen. It's in-depth look at Menzel as you’ve never seen her before, as she reflects on motherhood, marriage and the realities of juggling work and family. Throughout the film, Menzel also shares her personal experience with in vitro fertilization, an emotional process that runs parallel to her runway toward Madison Square Garden.” Streaming

Saturday, December 10

Saturday Night Live (NBC/Peacock): Steve Martin and Martin Short will co-host together in what has all the makings to be the best SNL in years. As you know, the two are currently starring in Hulu's critically-acclaimed comedy Only Murders in the Building and have a tour together (which will resume next year) called “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today.” The musical guest is also pretty stellar, with Brandi Carlile returning for her second time. Her newest album, In These Silent Days, just earned seven Grammy nominations. 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT and streaming live on Peacock

Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas (Lifetime): Here's the logline, per Lifetime: “Caught in a blizzard on Christmas Eve, estranged mother and daughter Journee (Naturi Naughton) and Nia (Lorea Turner) are forced to take refuge inside a church where a handful of also-trapped parishioners are reeling from the cancellation of their annual holiday concert. The spirit of the season takes hold as Journee and Nia weather the wintry storm together with the other churchgoers, including handsome youth pastor Adam (Luke James) and a heavenly music teacher (Kirk Franklin), who motivate the mother and daughter to reconcile their differences through music, faith, and love. With the help from this unlikely yet spirited group of strangers, Journee and Nia band together to help the church salvage not only their holiday traditions, but also their show-stopping Christmas day performance, despite the raging storm outside.” 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

