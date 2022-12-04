What to Watch the Week of December 4, 2022: Spoiler Alert, Kate and William's Earthshot Gala, and More

Jessica Radloff
·11 min read

Jim Parsons is no stranger to the film world (A Kid Like Jake, Hidden Figures), but romantic dramedy Spoiler Alert, out nationwide this Friday, is his finest big-screen performance to date. The Emmy-winner plays a TV journalist who meets the love of his life, only to be faced with one of the most complicated, emotional journeys anyone should ever have to endure. It's endearing, devastating, funny, and hopeful—and most important, worth seeing in the theater. Sally Field, Bill Irwin, and Ben Aldridge also star; by the end, you'll be wishing you could spend more time with these people.

In other news, you may have heard that the Prince and Princess of Wales (ahem, Prince William and Kate Middleton) just wrapped a three-day visit to Boston. Soon, you'll be able to get your first look at the reason for their visit: the second annual Earthshot Prize awards. The global environment prize aims to spotlight and support groundbreaking solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges; the initiative was inspired by President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot program in the 1960s, making Boston the perfect location for the gala. PBS will air the awards on Monday via their app, website, and YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, if you've just finished bingeing season two of Firefly Lane, the first half of which just dropped on Netflix, stay tuned for a big interview on Monday with executive producer and showrunner Maggie Friedman, who fills us in on what's next after that dramatic ending.

On that note, there's a lot more to get to this week—from Zoey Deutch's rom-com Something from Tiffany's to Jessica Chastain in George & Tammy—so read on, and I'll see you back here next Sunday!

Sunday, December 4

Fit for Christmas (CBS): The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots stars in, executive produces, and co-wrote this made-for-TV movie about an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Montana. It's there that that she begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Paul Greene). 8:00 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT (note the differences in time due to the NFL games on CBS)

Home Town (HGTV/discovery+): New episodes begin airing tonight, with Ben and Erin Napier continuing to spread magic, charm, and home renovations to the small town of Laurel, Mississippi. The season premiere will feature the parents-of-two preparing to renovate their recently purchased country home near Laurel. 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+

George & Tammy (Showtime/Paramount Network): Powerhouse actors Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain play country music power couple, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, whose complicated but enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. The series is based on the book, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, written by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones. The series also stars Katy Mixon (Mike & Molly) and Steve Zahn (The White Lotus). 9 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, December 5

The Earthshot Prize Gala (PBS.org/PBS app/PBS YouTube channel): If you can't wait until December 14 (when PBS will air it) to see the Prince and Princess of Wales at their star-studded gala to support solutions to the world's most crucial environmental challenges, then tune in today on PBS's website, app, or YouTube channel.

Filmed at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, presenters include Sir David Attenborough, Daniel Dae Kim, Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara, Shailene Woodley, and more. Meanwhile, Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish (along with brother Finneas), Chloe x Halle, and Ellie Goulding will perform. 2 p.m. ET on PBS.org, the PBS app, and PBS YouTube channel.

The Princess and Prince of Wales at the Earthshot Gala in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday, December 2. The awards will air on PBS' website, app and YouTube channel on Monday before being broadcast on the network later this month.

The Earthshot Prize 2022-Kate-Middleton-Prince-William.jpg

The Princess and Prince of Wales at the Earthshot Gala in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday, December 2. The awards will air on PBS' website, app and YouTube channel on Monday before being broadcast on the network later this month.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

His Dark Materials (HBO/HBO Max): The eight-episode third—and final—season airs with two back-to-back episodes tonight, and two new episodes will debut weekly until the series finale on December 26. Based on The Amber Spyglass, Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. Sounds really comforting. Meanwhile, as Lyra's father’s war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the world comes at a terrible price. Guest stars include Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby and Andrew Scott as Jopari. 9 p.m. ET/PT

The Tetris Murders (ID/discovery+): I've been obsessed with the Nintendo video game, Tetris, ever since my parents bought the entertainment system for me and my sister in the late '80s, but did you know the insane story behind one of the creators? Most likely not, but this three-part deep dive into the 1998 murder of Vladimir Polkhilko, one of the minds behind Tetris, and his family in their Palo Alto, CA home will surprise you. According to ID/discovery'+'s press release, “Originally thought to be a murder-suicide in the '90s, over the course of this series the original investigators, led by retired Palo Alto PD CSI Sandra Brown, re-apporach the case and uncover shocking new theories and evidence… The doc also provides some really fascinating history on Tetris itself and how the game came to be.” All three parts of The Tetris Murders will premiere today, starting at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on ID and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+

Back in the Groove (Hulu): Taye Diggs is the host and one of the executive producers of this unscripted series that follows three single women (Sparkle from Atlanta, Steph from Miami, and Brooke from Los Angeles) in their 40s who start dating men half their age. Per Hulu, “The three ladies check into The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men half their age. Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it!” Two new episodes will be available to stream over four nights.

Tuesday, December 6

People's Choice Awards (NBC/E!): Hosted by Kenan Thompson for the second year in a row and voted on by the people, this awards show honors viewer's faves across film, TV, music, and more. Five-time Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Shania Twain will be honored with the Music Icon award, and she will also perform a medley of her greatest hits as well as her new song “Waking Up Dreaming” off her upcoming sixth album Queen of Me, set for release on February 3, 2023. For a list of nominees, click here. 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Wednesday, December 7

The Connors (ABC): Titled "The Dog Days of Christmas,” Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time while Darlene helps Becky with a parenting problem. Jane Curtin will play Dorris, Louise's mother, and both Dan and Jackie's mother-in-law. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

The Goldbergs (ABC): For this year's holiday episode, Erica buys a festive baby toy but Beverly goes full on Grinch in an attempt to steal Christmas. Meanwhile, Adam discovers some surprising information about Brea. 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT     

Abbott Elementary (ABC): “Holiday Hookah” is the name of the game for Abbott's Christmas episode. Here's the logline: “On the last day of school before winter break, Janine is convinced by her friend to go to a popular Hookah Club where she runs into unexpected colleagues. Elsewhere, Jacob crashes Barbara and Melissa's traditional holiday dinner and in the process begins to learn the true meaning of Christmas.” 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Friday, December 9

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix/in select theaters): Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, and Tilda Swinton are just a few of the A-list names leading Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson's adaptation of the classic story. Per Netflix, “Del Toro reinvents the classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto.” Streaming and in select theaters

Empire of Light (Searchlight Pictures): The romantic drama from Sam Mendes stars Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, A Single Man) in this sweeping film set in a coastal town in Southern England in the early '80s. Colman plays Hilary, a woman with a difficult past and an uneasy present. When Stephen (Micheal Ward) is hired to work in the cinema in town, the two find an unlikely attraction and discover the healing power of movies, music, and community. In theaters

Spoiler Alert (Focus Features/in theaters): Based on journalist Michael Ausiello's best-selling memoir, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, the film stars Jim Parsons as Ausiello as well as Ben Aldridge, Sally Field, and more. It will make you laugh, it will make you ugly cry, and it will make you immediately want to read (or re-read) Ausiello's book. One of the best films of the year. In theaters everywhere

Something from Tiffany’s (Prime Video): Reese Witherspoon and producing partner Lauren Neustadter are behind this fun holiday film starring Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell, and more. Per Prime Video, “Rachel and Gary are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa, meanwhile, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they’re truly meant to be. Because love–like life–is full of surprises.” Streaming

Ticket to Paradise (on digital and Peacock): The rom-com starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney as a divorced couple trying to sabotage their daughter's wedding is out today, and we have an exclusive clip from the bonus features. Honestly, I could watch these two just banter all day. Check it out below. Available now (12/9) on digital, and streaming exclusively on Peacock. Coming to Blu-ray™ and DVD December 13, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? (Disney+): The documentary highlights Menzel’s journey to realize a lifelong dream of headlining a concert at Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Per Disney+, “The film showcases never-before-seen footage of Menzel throughout her life, from home videos of her early days as a singer at just seven years old to her beginnings at the premiere of Rent the musical in 1996 to preparing for the original role of Elphaba in Wicked and the creation and subsequent phenomenon that was Frozen. It's in-depth look at Menzel as you’ve never seen her before, as she reflects on motherhood, marriage and the realities of juggling work and family. Throughout the film, Menzel also shares her personal experience with in vitro fertilization, an emotional process that runs parallel to her runway toward Madison Square Garden.” Streaming

Saturday, December 10

Saturday Night Live (NBC/Peacock): Steve Martin and Martin Short will co-host together in what has all the makings to be the best SNL in years. As you know, the two are currently starring in Hulu's critically-acclaimed comedy Only Murders in the Building and have a tour together (which will resume next year) called “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today.” The musical guest is also pretty stellar, with Brandi Carlile returning for her second time. Her newest album, In These Silent Days, just earned seven Grammy nominations. 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT and streaming live on Peacock

<h1 class="title">I Know Who Did It</h1><cite class="credit">Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu</cite>

I Know Who Did It

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas (Lifetime): Here's the logline, per Lifetime: “Caught in a blizzard on Christmas Eve, estranged mother and daughter Journee (Naturi Naughton) and Nia (Lorea Turner) are forced to take refuge inside a church where a handful of also-trapped parishioners are reeling from the cancellation of their annual holiday concert. The spirit of the season takes hold as Journee and Nia weather the wintry storm together with the other churchgoers, including handsome youth pastor Adam (Luke James) and a heavenly music teacher (Kirk Franklin), who motivate the mother and daughter to reconcile their differences through music, faith, and love. With the help from this unlikely yet spirited group of strangers, Journee and Nia band together to help the church salvage not only their holiday traditions, but also their show-stopping Christmas day performance, despite the raging storm outside.” 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Jessica Radloff is the Glamour senior West Coast editor and author of the New York Times best-selling book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series. You can follow her on Instagram here.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Canadian Rhian Wilkinson resigns as coach of NWSL's Thorns after being cleared of misconduct

    Canadian Rhian Wilkinson announced she was stepping down as head coach of the NWSL champion Portland Thorns on Friday. Wilkinson was recently cleared of misconduct following a league investigation into a relationship with one of her players. However, the Baie D'Urfe, Que., native said in a statement posted to Twitter that the players still asked her to step down, and she agreed. Wilkinson added that players found out about the investigation before she could tell them, and that "the narrative reg

  • DeGrom's deal with Rangers could be worth $222M for 6 years

    Jacob deGrom's $185 million, five-year contract with Texas includes a pair of conditional options, one that protects the Rangers against an arm injury and another that would make the deal worth $222 million over six seasons if he is remains a top pitcher at the end of 2027. The deal agreed to Friday with the two-time Cy Young Award winner includes salaries of $30 million next year, $40 million each in 2024 and '25, $38 million in 2026 and $37 million in 2027. DeGrom's $37 million average annual

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Cynthia Appiah wins monobob World Cup bronze in Utah

    Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to a bronze medal in the women's monobob event at a World Cup event in Park City, Utah on Friday. The 32-year-old finished behind American gold medallist Kaillie Humphries, while Germany's Lisa Buckwitz took silver. Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi finished 0.75 seconds back of a spot on the podium, ending up in seventh place. Ribi won gold last weekend at the World Cup opener in Whistler, B.C. Appiah won silver in the same event. Appiah waited anxiously while Germany's Laura

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjo

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate