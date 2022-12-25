What to Watch the Week of December 25: All the New Year's Eve 2023 Specials and More

Merry Christmas to all who celebrate (I hope you're enjoying those holiday brunches), and happy last night of Hanukkah as well! There's a variety of holiday content to watch today, and then the rest of the week becomes all about ringing in the new year as the broadcast networks roll out their year-in-review specials, and New Year's Eve specials commence. (Here's a guide to the best New Year's Eve movies, by the way.)

If you're a royal watcher, then Christmas is always a big day for the royal family, as they make the early morning walk—and later greet well wishers—to and from church. It's not an easy year since it will be the first without Queen Elizabeth II (you can see her last Christmas address from 2021 here), but expect the royal family to start some new traditions. Aside from King Charles making his first Christmas speech to the Commonwealth, I wouldn't be surprised if we see the Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children for the first time publicly on a Christmas day walkabout. In the past, we've seen Prince George and Princess Charlotte accompany their parents in public (the last time was 2019, believe it or not), but never all three. Time to welcome Prince Louis for the occasion…that kid has Christmas spirit written all over him.

This week is also the perfect time to catch up shows you have yet to binge (check out the 39 shows that made our best of list this year) and movies you may have missed. As far as new offerings, you can't go wrong with the Kennedy Center Honors on Wednesday night, which are always a spectacular evening in Washington. The President, Vice President, and their spouses attend, and this year's honorees include everyone from George Clooney to U2 to Gladys Knight. Not only does the evening offer an incredible retrospective of each person's career, but plenty of A-list talent come out to present and be part of the celebration. (Listen, even Big Bird was spotted on the red carpet.)

On that note, happy holidays, happy early New Year, and I'll see you back here on New Year's Day, 2023!

Story continues

Christmas, Sunday, December 25

The King’s Christmas Address (Britbox): King Charles III delivers the first Christmas address of his reign, where he will speak about the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II and his hopes for the future. BritBox, which is home to the largest collection of streaming British entertainment content, will carry the historic speech. Streaming

King-Charles-III.jpg WPA Pool/Getty Images

Call the Midwife Holiday Special (PBS): The midwives move to their maternity clinic as the Christmas holiday approaches, and are delighted when their first patient is a familiar face. Meanwhile, life in Poplar returns to normal after the tragic train crash, and everyone unites for a festive talent show. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Call-the-Midwife-holiday-special.jpg Courtesy of Neal Street Productions and BBC Studios

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (Netflix): A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, the charming film, starring Alisa Weir and Emma Thompson, tells the story of an extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. (And yes, that's Thompson in some pretty insane prosthetics, below.) Streaming

Monday, December 26

Yellowjackets (Showtime): Named one of our best shows of 2022, Showtime will air a season one marathon of the critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite show today before season two premieres in March. The thriller, starring Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress, takes place in both 1996 and the present day and centers on a girls soccer team coming to terms with their harrowing tale of survival following a plane crash in the wilderness during their high school years. 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT

The Year: 2022 (ABC): Robin Roberts and her ABC News colleagues, including David Muir, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Ginger Zee, and more anchor the two-hour year-end network special which revisits the top stories, trends, and entertainment obsessions of 2022. 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Elf (TBS): Get ready for 24 hours of Will Ferrell and Bob Newhart in the classic Christmas movie, which celebrates 20 years next year. All day long

ELF, Bob Newhart, Will Ferrell, 2003, 2003, (c) New Line/courtesy Everett Collection ©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

Tuesday, December 27

José Andrés and Family In Spain (Discovery+): Chef and humanitarian José Andrés and his three daughters, Carlota, Inés, and Lucia, travel across Spain (Barcelona & Catalonia, Cordoba and Andalusia, Valencia, Madrid, Asturias, and the volcanic island of Lanzarote off the coast of Africa) on an epic gastronomic adventure. Their journey is a celebration of Spanish food and culture, guided by José ’s passion for food and his personal history in Spain. Six episodes streaming

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (TNT): For the next 24 hours, drive your family nuts by watching this on repeat. All day long

Wednesday, December 28

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS/Paramount+): This year's honorees include Amal's husband, George Clooney; pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; soul, gospel, R&B and pop icon, Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor and educator Tania León; and legendary Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+

Kennedy-Center-Honors-2022.jpg Gail Schulman/CBS via Getty Images

Friday, December 30

Wildcat (Prime Video): Last week, the documentary premiered in theaters, but this week it heads to Prime Video. In this must-see doc, a British Army veteran named Harry (no, not that one) and Samantha, a Ph.D. candidate, help care for an orphaned baby ocelot wildcat to rehabilitate him back into his natural habitat in the Amazon jungle. It's a story of physical and mental survival, and finding hope in the most unexpected places. Watch the trailer below. Streaming

Saturday, December 31

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 (ABC): The iconic New Year's Eve TV countdown expands to Disneyland this year, and Ciara will be on hand to oversee the festivities at the Happiest Place on Earth (those segments will be pre-taped). Why this year? Well, the event will kick off Disney's 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, so what better promotion than that? Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest will be based live in Times Square, where he'll be joined by co-host Liza Koshy. Performers include Aly & AJ, Armani White, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Betty Who, Billy Porter, Ciara, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Fitz and The Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Nicky Youre, Shaggy, TXT, and Wiz Khalifa. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Disneyland-castle.jpg Barry King/WireImage

A Toast to 2022! (NBC): A two-hour look back at the moments that we’ll never forget (and some we'd like to) from 2022. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Miley's New Year's Eve Party (NBC): Miley Cyrus is back for the sophomore edition of her New Year's Eve party. Last year it was Pete Davidson, this year it's Dolly Parton who will be serving as co-host. (Well done, Miley, well done.) She’ll be joined in Miami by other A-list musicians and celebrities for this live event produced by Saturday Night Live creator and EP Lorne Michaels. 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. and streaming live on Peacock

Jessica Radloff is the Glamour senior West Coast editor and author of the New York Times best-selling book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.

Originally Appeared on Glamour