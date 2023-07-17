What to Watch this week: Dance the night away at a Barbieheimer double feature

It the weekend movie fans have been waiting for: Barbie and Oppenheimer are both finally in theaters, creating what fans are calling the double-feature of the year.

In Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Margot Robbie plays the titular doll, who starts to have an existential identity crisis, wondering who she really is. Ryan Gosling (and Simu Liu and Scott Evans, and more) plays Ken; Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and more play other versions of Barbie. And in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy stars as the "father of the atomic bomb"; the movie also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and more.

Also in theaters, Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan star in The Beanie Bubble, about the rise and fall of Beanie Babies.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On the small screen, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars crowns a new winner; Timothy Olyphant returns for Justified: City Primeval; Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña star in Special Opps: Lioness, the latest series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan; and JD Pardo & Co. wrap up their five-season run on Mayans M.C.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to watch this week

Monday, July 17

Streaming

Average Joe - BET+

Unknown: Cave of Bones - Netflix

Check Local Listings

The Great American Recipe - PBS

8 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (season premiere) - Bravo

Inside the Factory - Smithsonian

The Rising (season finale) - The CW

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days - Discovery

Claim to Fame - ABC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Stars on Mars - Fox

9 p.m.

Lil Jon Wants to Do What? - HGTV

Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox

The Bachelorette - ABC

BBQ Brawl - Food Network

Secrets of Playboy - A&E

People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (two-part reunion premiere) - Bravo

10 p.m.

Cruel Summer - Freeform

Street Outlaws: After Hours - Discovery

Flip the Strip - HGTV

Miracle Workers: End Times - TBS

Secrets of Miss America - A&E

Weakest Link - NBC

BBQ USA - Food Network

10:30 p.m.

Miracle Workers: End Times - TBS

Tuesday, July 18

Streaming

Love Island USA (season premiere) - Peacock

Surf Girls Hawai'i (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video

I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream (docuseries debut) - Paramount+

Check Local Listings

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein - PBS

8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV

America's Got Talent - NBC

Chopped: All- American Showdown - Food Network

Beat Shazam — Fox

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (reunion part 2) - Bravo

9 p.m.

Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network

Windy City Rehab (season finale) - HGTV

OutDaughtered - TLC

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV

Don't Forget the Lyrics - Fox

10 p.m.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge - NBC

Storage Wars - A&E

Doubling Down With the Derricos - TLC

Dark Side of the Ring - Vice

Justified: City Primeval (series debut) - FX

Story continues

Wednesday, July 19

Streaming

Secret Invasion - Disney+

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Hijack - Apple TV+

The Afterparty - Apple TV+

The Deepest Breath (doc) - Netflix

Check Local Listings

Human Footprint - PBS

8 p.m.

Nancy Drew - The CW

The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo

L.A. Fire & Rescue - NBC

MasterChef - Fox

CMA Fest - ABC

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season premiere) - MTV

9 p.m.

Sistas - BET

Temptation Island - USA / E!

Holmes Family Rescue - HGTV

Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars — Fox

Riverdale - The CW

10 p.m.

Mayans M.C. (series finale) - FX

Ghost Adventures - Discovery

I Survived a Crime (season finale) - A&E

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season finale) - FX

The Big D - USA / E!

Grown-ish - Freeform

Thursday, July 20

Streaming

The Kardashians - Hulu

iCarly - Paramount+

And Just Like That - Max

Clean Sweep (season finale) - Sundance Now, AMC+

Hart to Heart - Peacock

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Lace - AllBlk

Sweet Magnolias (season premiere) - Netflix

Supa Team 4 (animated series debut) - Netflix

Superpowered: The DC Story (docuseries debut) - Max

Black Sands (U.S. streaming debut) - Viaplay

Average Joe - BET+

All the Queen's Men (season premiere) - BET+

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (doc) - Max

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Generation Gap - ABC

9 p.m.

Alone - History Channel

60 Days In - A&E

Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo

The Chase (season finale) - ABC

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life - Travel

9:30 p.m.

Outchef'd - Food Network / Max

10 p.m.

Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel

Booked: First Day In - A&E

Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris - E!

What We Do in the Shadows - FX

Tacoma FD (season premiere) - TruTV

Friday, July 21

Streaming

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (season finale) - Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (season finale) - Paramount+

Love Allways (season finale) - Paramount+

The Crowded Room - Apple TV+

Tribunal Justice - Amazon Freevee

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Swagger - Apple TV+

Foundation - Apple TV+

The Summer I Turned Pretty - Amazon Prime Video

Pupstruction - Disney+

Almost Paradise (season premiere) - Amazon Freevee

Too Hot to Handle - Netflix

Movies

They Cloned Tyrone - Netflix

Barbie - In theaters

Oppenheimer - In theaters

Cobweb - In theaters

Fear the Night - In theaters

Stephen Curry: Underrated (doc) - In theaters, Apple TV+

The Beanie Bubble - In theaters

8 p.m.

Outlander - Starz

Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+

Ready to Love - OWN

Family Law - The CW

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Tough as Nails - CBS

9 p.m.

100 Day Dream Home - HGTV

Hoffman Family Gold - Discovery

Dateline - NBC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Love During Lockup (season premiere) - WE tv

Minx (season premiere) - Starz

10 p.m.

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue With Freddy and Juan - Discovery

Praise Petey (animated series debut) - Freeform

Saturday, July 22

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen

Act Your Age - Bounce

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

9 p.m.

Vacation House Rules - HGTV

New York Homicide - Oxygen

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

10 p.m.

Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper (season finale) - National Geographic

Sunday, July 23

Streaming

Joe Pickett - Paramount+

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Special Opps: Lioness (series debut) - Paramount+

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen

8 p.m.

Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max

The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath - Food Network / Max

Tough as Nails - CBS

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge - HGTV

The Prank Panel - ABC

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo

9 p.m.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (season finale) - AMC

The Cube - TBS

The Lazarus Project (season finale) - TNT

The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo

Celebrity Family Feud - ABC

Beachside Brawl - Food Network / Max

9:30 p.m.

Housebroken - Fox

10 p.m.

Match Me Abroad - TLC

The Righteous Gemstones - HBO / Max

Goliath - Showtime

The $100,000 Pyramid - ABC

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss (cable debut) - MSNBC

*times are ET and subject to change



