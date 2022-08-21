What to Watch the Week of August 21: House of the Dragon , Partner Track , and More

Jessica Radloff
·4 min read

Game of Thrones prequel/braided hair tutorial House of the Dragon makes its highly anticipated debut tonight a little over three years after the OG series signed off. Early reactions are quite encouraging from those who attended the London premiere earlier this week. 

But if period fantasy dramas, dragons, and bleached blonde hair aren't quite your thing, there are plenty of other things this week to keep you entertained. Everything I Know About Love (which you can watch on Peacock) is from British dating columnist Dolly Alderton and based on her 2018 memoir of the same name. It's an authentic look at dating, career, and friendship in your 20s, and what happens when friendships start playing second fiddle to romantic relationships.

There's also Partner Track, coming to Netflix on Friday, which is a bit of a Sex and the City meets Suits hybrid. According to Glamour commerce director Brie Schwartz, "“It's a stylish show that's best binged on a rainy Sunday.”

So what else should be on your radar this week? Take a look at three more shows making their debut, featuring everyone from Ryan Reynolds to Bill Nye the Science Guy. 

Sunday, August 21 

House of the Dragon (HBO/HBO Max): Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the 10-episode series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Here's our guide to everything we know ahead of tonight's premiere. 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT 

Monday, August 22

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast (Food Network/discovery+): The series premiere episode is titled “Hurray for Hollywood Restaurants” as Bobbie and his daughter, Sophie Flay, visit some of Hollywood's old-school eateries and new hot spots. One question: Can I come? 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC/AMC+): Season two—which is also the final season—begins airing today, in which Allison (Emmy winner Annie Murphy) and Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden) must deal with Neil after he learned what Allison and Patty were up to and vowed to expose them. 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC, with the first two episodes available on AMC+. 

Wednesday, August 24

Welcome to Wrexham (FX): In Wrexham, Wales, football is everything, which explains why Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds want to run the third oldest (and struggling) professional club in the world. That's also how they explain the importance of this documentary series, which tracks the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town. 

Per FX, “In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.” Back-to-back half-hour episodes premiere tonight on FX at 10 p.m. ET/PT and stream the next day on Hulu.

Thursday, August 25

Everything I Know About Love (Peacock): Inspired by Dolly Alderton’s internationally bestselling memoir, the seven-episode series is a delightfully fun watch about bad dates, heartache, and humiliation, asking, “Can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?” Emma Appleton and Bel Powley star as best friends, along with their roommates, played by Marli Siu and Aliyah Odoffin. Streaming

The End is Nye (Peacock): Emmy Award-winning Bill Nye hosts this new science disaster series, co-created by Seth MacFarlane and Brannon Braga. Each episode explores a catastrophic global disaster and how, God forbid this actually happens in real life, you can survive and even prevent it. MacFarlane’s signature humor is all over the series, and Nye is totally game as he basically becomes an action hero (you'll know what I mean when you see all the VFX) in this super timely series. Streaming

Friday, August 26 

Partner Track (Netflix): Arden Cho stars in this 10-episode drama about a first generation Korean American who is also the first lawyer in her family. Ingrid Yun (Cho) experiences the trials and tribulations of excelling at a prestigious but old school law firm, where she one day hopes to become partner. But it's not all work and no play; Yun's love life is also a focus of the series, which we're calling a Sex and the City and Suits hybrid. Streaming

Jessica Radloff is the Glamour senior West Coast editor and author of the upcoming book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series (October 11, 2022). You can follow her on Instagram @jessicaradloff14.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

