Watch Week 2 of Mostly Football with Martellus Bennett on Yahoo Sports

Week 2 of Mostly Football kicks off with hosts Martellus Bennett, Ben Lyons and James Davis hitting on the week’s hottest topics. The guys discuss Marty’s trip to Harvard Business School, try to find out if anyone on set has a burner account, and debate the breakout stars from opening week of the NFL season.

Chad Johnson also joins the crew on set to chop it up about the New England Patriots and Ocho’s love of the other “football.” Johnson will be talking about his new docu-series, “Warriors of Liberty City” which follows the youth football program in Florida that has been churning out NFL prospects for years.

Finally, Marty meets his match as he gets in the ring with a two-time world sumo wrestling champion and we get all the best picks in the world of fantasy football with Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza and betting with Complex’s Adam Caparell.

Tune in Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on Yahoo Sports and its mobile app.

