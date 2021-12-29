What to Watch on Wednesday: Star Wars opens up The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+
The Book of Boba Fett
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Series Debut
It's time to return to a galaxy far, far away. The latest Disney+ series set in the Star Wars universe has arrived. Fans will be transported to Tatooine as Temuera Morrison's titular bounty hunter and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigate the galactic underworld. Wen previously told EW, "I feel like [Fennec and Boba] are bonded because both of them had near-death experiences. They're both bounty hunters, and they do adhere to a certain level of respect and honor. He saved her, and there's a debt to be paid, and bounty hunters honor that debt." —Ashley Boucher
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Earth Emergency (doc) — PBS
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo
10 p.m.
Food Paradise (season premiere) — Cooking Channel
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts — HBO
Streaming
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (docuseries debut) — Netflix
The Standups (season premiere) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
