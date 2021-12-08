What to Watch on Wednesday: Will Smith explores the world's extremities in Welcome to Earth
Welcome to Earth
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Docuseries Debut
Disney+'s six-part series follows Will Smith as he explores some of the most rugged and remote corners of the planet. Guided by experts, the actor traverses volcanoes, dives deep under the sea, and makes discoveries in between. A travel show for adrenaline junkies, this National Geographic adventure will transport you to parts of the world you may never have known existed. To quote one of Smith's guides — we almost guarantee you'll survive. —Ashley Boucher
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends — CMT
Christmas Around the World (special) — The CW
Christmas With a Crown (movie) — Lifetime
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies — MTV
Chicago Med (fall finale) — NBC
9 p.m.
Tough as Nails (season finale) — CBS
A Tennessee Kind of Christmas (special) — CMT
Alter Ego (season finale) — Fox
Chicago Fire (fall finale) — NBC
10 p.m.
CSI: Vegas (season finale) — CBS
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia — FXX
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts — HBO
Chicago P.D. (fall finale) — NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
