What to Watch on Wednesday: The RHOBH reunion gets (even more) personal in part 3

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Bravo

The four-part (!) reunion for this scandalous season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues with its third hour, during which Kyle and Kathy Richards go into more depth about their years of estrangement. The cast will also discuss the season's early conflict between Sutton and Crystal, whose leather pants, I firmly maintain, were not ugly at all. Finally, of course, it wouldn't be season 11 if Erika didn't spend some time in the hot seat; the controversial "Pretty Mess" has taken Andy's (and fans') questions about her legal situation throughout the reunion thus far, but she will begin to address the other ladies' reactions to her struggles, as documented throughout the season, in part three. —Mary Sollosi

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Legends of Tomorrow is taking a delightful trip down memory lane in its 100th episode, which will feature tons of familiar faces from the show's past, including: Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter); Victor Garber (Dr. Martin Stein/Firestorm); Franz Drameh (Jax/Firestorm); Falk Hentschel (Hawkman); Courtney Ford (Nora Darhk); Wentworth Miller (Leonard Snart); and Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer/the Atom). So what brings all of these departed Legends back to the Waverider? Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) enter the now-human Gideon's (Amy Pemberton) mind because a virus is threatening to erase all her memories, and to stop the virus, they must help her remember the Legends. "We are exploring the memories of who we consider the O-est of the OGs, Gideon, who is the Legend before the Legends," executive producer and co-showrunner Keto Shimizu tells EW. "As we explore these memories, we get to see familiar faces from all the different iterations of the Legends that she has experienced through her steadfast watch as the ship mother." Co-showrunner and EP Phil Klemmer adds: "What this episode explores is the key memories and why Gideon held onto them, and what she learned in each of these moments." —Chancellor Agard

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Nova Universe Revealed (docuseries debut) — PBS

8 p.m.

The Goldbergs — ABC

Survivor — CBS

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies — MTV

Chicago Med — NBC

8:30 p.m.

The Wonder Years — ABC

9 p.m.

The Conners — ABC

Tough as Nails — CBS

Batwoman — The CW

Chicago Fire — NBC

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

A Million Little Things — ABC

CSI: Vegas — CBS

Chicago P.D. — NBC

The Sinner — USA

Streaming

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (season finale) — Hulu

*times are ET and subject to change

