What to Watch Wednesday: Will Red reveal his identity in the ‘Blacklist’ finale?

Brooke Cain
·1 min read

In the Dark (9 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 3 premiere, Murphy, Jess, Felix and Max are forced to make some life-changing decisions. Also, Officer Gene Clemens suspects something is awry within the department and forms an unlikely partnership with Josh.

The $100,000 Pyramid (9 p.m., ABC) - Celebrity contestant matchups are Ali Wentworth vs. Sara Haines and Kal Penn vs. Michelle Buteau.

The Blacklist (10 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 8 finale, Reddington makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity. This James Spader series has been renewed for Season 9.

