What to Watch on Wednesday: Netflix's Blackpink documentary Light Up the Sky is in your area

Blackpink: Light Up the Sky

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

They might be the most successful girl group in the world, but director Caroline Suh’s intimate documentary grounds Blackpink’s meteoric success with a candid peek at the women living beneath the gloss of the pop stratosphere. Following Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa from humble beginnings through to headlining stages around the world, collaborating with Lady Gaga, and fronting Coachella, Light Up the Sky compellingly humanizes the Korean quartet through individual interviews and rare footage of their daily lives, putting Blackpink square in your area in ways you’ve never seen before. —Joey Nolfi

Big Brother

CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Julie Chen Moonves always tells us to expect the unexpected, and while the events of Big Brother: All-Stars have been about as expected as humanly possible, there actually was the biggest shock of the season so far the other night when Nicole actually won a competition. No, that is not a typo! She won a competition! We’re not making this up! It’s true! And not just any competition, but a Head of Household competition! Now it’s up to Memphis or Christmas to try to win the golden power of veto to take themselves off the block. And they’ll have to do it during the annual BB comic book cover challenge. Who will prove to be the big superhero this evening? Tune in to find out. Also tune in to see how many times Christmas will walk in on Enzo going to the bathroom. —Dalton Ross

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

After Giraffe was eliminated last week and revealed to be Brian Austin Green, The Masked Singer is bringing back Seahorse, Baby Alien, Serpent, Crocodile, and Whatchamacallit for the Group B playoffs. Make sure to watch and see if the panelists are right, because there could be a chance we’ll see a huge celebrity like Freddie Prinze Jr., Tyler the Creator, or even Jon Hamm get unmasked on Wednesday. —Rachel Yang

The Real Housewives of Orange County

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Season Premiere

The OG Real Housewives are back for their 15th season in a premiere marked by new beginnings — of relationships, and of Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ place in the cast — as well as the settling of old story lines, in the form of both an olive branch and a confession. And that’s just in the premiere! The episodes to come will see the citrus-wielding wives navigate a pandemic, OC-style (and contracting COVID, Shannon Beador-style), but they’re hardly without drama before coronavirus sweeps in — even in the absence of Vicki and Tamra. —Mary Sollosi

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Nature's Fear Factor (doc) — PBS

9 a.m.

STEVE on Watch — Facebook Watch

12 p.m.

Red Table Talk: The Estefans ("Emily's Coming Out Story") — Facebook Watch

8 p.m.

Devils — The CW

2020 Billboard Music Awards — NBC

9 p.m.

Sistas (season premiere) — BET

The Amazing Race (season premiere) — CBS

Coroner — The CW

I Can See Your Voice — Fox

Brother vs. Brother (season finale) — HGTV

10 p.m.

The Con (series debut) — ABC

Beat Bobby Flay (Halloween Special: "The Nightmare Before Pastry") — Food Network

Archer — FXX

Midnight

Baroness von Sketch Show (season premiere) — IFC

*times are ET and subject to change