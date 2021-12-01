What to Watch Wednesday: The big tree goes up for Christmas in Rockefeller Center

The 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8 p.m., NBC) - The 89th annual tree-lighting ceremony in New York kicks off the holiday season with a dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Performers announced so far include: José Feliciano & CNCO, Pentatonix, Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood and the Radio City Rockettes. Hosted by NBC News’ “TODAY” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

Match Made in Mistletoe (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, sparks fly between a talented interior designer and a newly appointed ambassador as she decorates an annual Christmas charity ball.

Beebo Saves Christmas (8 p.m., The CW) - When an efficiency-obsessed elf decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus, Beebo and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful.

The World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas (9 p.m., The CW) - Some of the cutest animals of the Christmas season are caught on video. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Kayla Compton.

