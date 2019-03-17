Watch: Wayne Rooney nets first MLS hat trick

Wayne Rooney celebrates after scoring one of his three goals in D.C. United's 5-0 win over Real Salt Lake in Washington. (Geoff Burke/USA Today)

Manchester United and England national team all-time scoring leader Wayne Rooney has been a smash hit in MLS since arriving in the league midway through last season. In fact, one of the only things missing, besides an MLS Cup, during his maiden campaign with D.C. United was a hat trick.

It took Rooney three games to accomplish the feat in 2019, however, the 33-year-old forward finding the net three times in DCU’s 5-0 rout of nine-man Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. Rooney’s first strike came from the penalty spot in the 34th minute:

It took Rooney just seven minutes to double the hosts’ advantage. His second goal came from the run of play off a fine pass by U.S. national team winger Paul Arriola, but Rooney made a difficult finish look easy by coolly chipping the ball past longtime RSL keeper Nick Rimando, ensuring that D.C. would go into to halftime with a commanding 2-0 lead:

Rooney completed his hatty with almost a half-hour of the match remaining. This one also came off a precise, lightning-quick counterattack. Pint-sized forward Luciano Acosta approached the top of Salt Lake’s box and danced by two defenders before feeding Junior Moreno on the left. Moreno quickly squared the ball to Rooney, who timed his run perfectly to tap the ball past Rimando:

WAYN3 ROON3Y https://t.co/yFHNflcCcB — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 17, 2019

The milestone in the bag, Rooney turned helper by delivering an assist off a corner kick on United’s spectacular fourth goal, a full volley off the foot of Lucas Rodriguez. It was a special goal, but Rodriguez had plenty of time to hit it after both Jefferson Savarino and Marcelo Silva had been red-carded for the visitors:

The resounding victory moves D.C. to the top of MLS’s Eastern Conference with two wins and a draw through its first three matches. United is tied on points and wins with the Columbus Crew, which beat FC Dallas earlier Saturday, but the Black and Red retains first place on goal difference. Meantime, RSL suffered its first defeat of 2019 and remains sixth in the West.

Doug McIntyre covers soccer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

