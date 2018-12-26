How to Watch Watford vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Chelsea visits Watford for a midweek Premier League matchup on Wednesday, Dec. 26. Kickoff from Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watford enters the matchup seventh in the league table with 27 points earned through 18 games. The club has won each of its past two contests. Last week, Watford defeated West Ham 2–0 behind goals from Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu.

Chelsea comes into the contest fourth in the standings with 37 points captured through 18 games. The Blues are coming off their third defeat of the Premier League season, a 1–0 home defeat against Leicester City.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

T.V. channel: NBC Sports Network

