How to Watch Washington vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

No. 10 Washington will travel to Utah on Saturday night in Week 3 of the college football season.

The Utes fell to the Huskies by a single field goal last fall in a close 33-30 contest. This season, Utah looks to break a two-season losing streak to Washington.

The Huskies (1-1) fell to Auburn in their season opener before demolishing North Dakota 45-3 last Saturday. Utah is 2-0 on the season so far.

The two teams will meet at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch:

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch live online with WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Washington: vs. Arizona State (9/22), vs. BYU (9/29), at UCLA (10/6)

Utah: at Washington State (9/29), at Stanford (10/6), vs. Arizona (10/12)