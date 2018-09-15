How to Watch Washington vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time
No. 10 Washington will travel to Utah on Saturday night in Week 3 of the college football season.
The Utes fell to the Huskies by a single field goal last fall in a close 33-30 contest. This season, Utah looks to break a two-season losing streak to Washington.
The Huskies (1-1) fell to Auburn in their season opener before demolishing North Dakota 45-3 last Saturday. Utah is 2-0 on the season so far.
The two teams will meet at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.
How to watch:
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: Watch live online with WatchESPN.
Next three games:
Washington: vs. Arizona State (9/22), vs. BYU (9/29), at UCLA (10/6)
Utah: at Washington State (9/29), at Stanford (10/6), vs. Arizona (10/12)