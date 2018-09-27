How to Watch Wanderlei Silva vs. Quinton Jackson at Bellator 206: Live Stream, Preview

Wanderlei Silva and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson will face off for the fourth time in their careers when they fight at Bellator 206 on Saturday, Sept. 29.

The event will take place in San Jose, Calif. and features four other fights on the main card in addition to Silva vs. Jackson IV.

The card opens with Keri Melendez going against Dakota Zimmerman followed up by Aaron Pico taking on Leandro Higo. Former champions Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov will meet for a third time to open up Bellator's eight-man welterweight Grand Prix Tournament. The main event features middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi battling welterweight champion Rory MacDonald for the middleweight title as MacDonald looks to become the first fighter in Bellator history to be a simultaneous two-division title holder.

However, before Mousasi and MacDonald get started, Silva and Jackson will meet up in a match that has been years in the making.

The first two times these fighters went against each other, Silva walked away victorious thanks a TKO in the first bout and a knockout in the second. Those fights took place in the now-defunct Pride Fighting Championships. The first fight happened in November 2003 and the rematch took place in October 2004.

The next time Silva and Jackson got to face off was at UFC 92 in December 2008. This time around Jackson earned the knockout win to make the series record 2-1 in favor of Silva.

Saturday's bout will be Silva's first fight in more than a year. In June 2017, he lost his first Bellator fight to to Chael Sonnen by unanimous decision.

Jackson is 4-2 in his Bellator career, but has lost his last two bouts by unanimous decision. In May 2017, Muhammed Lawal got the best of Jackson and in January it was Sonnen that earned the victory over Jackson.

How to Watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch the card exclusively on DAZN. Sign up now for a free trial.