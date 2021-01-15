WandaVision premieres today—here's how to watch it

The new Marvel series, WandaVision, is now streaming on Disney+.

With Black Widow delayed to 2021, this marks the first year without a live-action Marvel film since 2009. But thanks to Disney+ and the home-streaming format, we don't have to wait any longer for the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios' WandaVision—starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda and the Vision—is now available for streaming, as of January 15, 2021, and it promises to be a weird one.

In order to stream the new Marvel series, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription, which costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a full year.

Where to stream WandaVision online

You can stream WandaVision on Disney+.

You can stream WandaVision, the Avengers films, and everything else Disney+ has to offer wherever you’re connected to the internet. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service is available in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.

Disney+ is supported on desktop browsers, a wide range of mobile devices, smart TVs, and game consoles. The platform serves as the new home for Walt Disney Studios films as well as original, exclusive Disney+ content like Lucasfilm’s new Star Wars series—including The Mandalorian and the final season of The Clone Wars—and a full slate of live-action Marvel shows.

What is WandaVision about?

WandaVision looks like an incredible new entry to the Marvel canon.

In Tom King’s acclaimed miniseries The Vision, first published in 2015, the Vision and his family of “synthezoids” struggle to maintain the illusion of a normal, quaint suburban life. Never mind that Vision serves as a liaison between the Avengers and the president of the United States, or that his children are anything but your average high-school teens. From the looks of the WandaVision trailer, King’s story was a big influence.

WandaVision is “a sort of epic mashup between American sitcoms through the ages, through the American century, and an epic Marvel movie that you’re all familiar with,” Bettany told Good Morning America last year. “So something old, something new, something borrowed.”

“This world that we’re creating is fully inspired by comics that exist,” Olsen said, “that are fan favorites, and I think we’re finally getting to tell those stories in this form. It’s like a six-hour film.”

How to sign up for Disney+

Will we finally get to see the happy ending this couple deserved?

To start watching WandaVision later this year, you can subscribe to Disney+ today for $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year. Or you can get the service as part of a special value bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 a month in total.

In addition to its all-new programming, Disney+ offers on-demand access to classics like A Goofy Movie, Fantasia, High School Musical, Lilo & Stitch, The Sword in the Stone, Toy Story, Tron, Up, and Wall-E. The extensive library also includes such beloved TV series as Boy Meets World, DuckTales, Kim Possible, Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, That’s So Raven, and 30 seasons of The Simpsons.

