How to watch Wales vs Montenegro FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today

Wales are looking to get back to winning ways when they host Montenegro in the Nations League tonight.

Craig Bellamy’s side let a two-goal lead slip as they drew 2-2 with Iceland on Friday night.

The Dragons have five points from three games in Group B4 and beat Montenegro 2-1 away last month. Wales need a win to keep pace with Turkey who are top of the group on seven points.

Montenegro have struggled so far losing all three of their matches, going down 1-0 to Turkey last time out.

Wales will be missing both Brennan Johnson and Jordan James through suspension, while Ethan Ampadu, Dan James and captain Aaron Ramsey are all injured.

Stefan Savic is unavailable for Montenegro through injury, while the responsibility for goals will fall on Steven Jovetic and Nikola Krstovic.

Where to watch Wales vs Montenegro

TV channel: The game will be broadcast for free on S4C. Coverage starts at 7.20pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: S4C online and the BBC iPlayer (both free with a subscription) will provide a live stream service.