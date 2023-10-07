How to watch Wales vs Georgia for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

Wales are out to guarantee top spot in their pool and a plum tie for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals when they face Georgia today.

Avoiding defeat against the eastern European minnows will likely set up a clash with either Japan or Argentina for a place in the final four of a tournament few expected Warren Gatland’s side to go far in.

Having turned up off the back of a dismal Six Nations campaign, Wales have edged Pool C rivals Fiji and trounced a disparate Australia side.

Their opponents in Nantes, Georgia, caused Fiji issues last time out having been held to a draw by Portugal.

Here are all the details for tuning in...

Where to watch Wales vs Georgia

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV1 in the UK, with coverage starting at 1.15pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: ITV will also offer a free live stream online via its website and the ITVX app.