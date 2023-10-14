How to watch Wales vs Argentina for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

Wales look to reach another Rugby World Cup semi-final as they take on Argentina in Marseille.

Warren Gatland’s went into the tournament with expectation low and fears they could potentially fail to make it out of the group-stage, but Wales made it through with a perfect record to top Pool C, picking up a record win over Australia in the procees.

They reached the semi-finals of the 2011 and 2019 World Cups, and are a win over Argentina away from adding another last-four appearance to the list.

The Pumas fell to an opening defeat against England and have not been particularly convincing, but came through a winner-takes-all clash with Japan to book their place in the quarter-finals.

The winner of this last-eight clash will go into the semi-finals as underdogs, with Ireland or New Zealand waiting for them in Paris.

Where to watch Wales vs Argentina

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 3pm BST ahead of a 4pm kick-off.

Live stream: ITV will also offer a free live stream online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the action live on matchday with Standard Sport’s match blog!