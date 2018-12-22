Watch: Wake Forest Beats Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl With Wild Ending

After a relatively normal first three quarters, Wake Forest defeated Memphis to take a wild win the Birmingham bowl in a game that came down to the wire–literally.

The Demon Decons went 75 yards in six plays in 41 seconds to take a 37–34 lead with 34 seconds remaining in regulation.

WE TOLD YOU THE BIRMINGHAM BOWL WOULD COME DOWN TO THE WIRE!



Wake Forest: 37

Memphis: 34



4Q: 32 seconds remaining in the game. pic.twitter.com/oMsx3ZRzKr









— Birmingham Bowl (@Birmingham_Bowl) December 22, 2018

Memphis then made their way down to field goal position in a hurry and centered the ball for a field goal attempt with four seconds left. The Tigers were iced on their first attempt and sophomore kicker Riley Patterson sent the kick through the posts on his second try.

But the kick was ruled no good due to a false start, and Riley missed his third and final attempt to give Wake Forest a wild win in Birmingham, Ala.

Following a false start with the score 37-34, Memphis missed a kick to force OT.

The over/under was...73. pic.twitter.com/rv55MIomr1

— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 22, 2018

The Demon Decons finish the season at 7–6 with the win.