Watch: Wake Forest Beats Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl With Wild Ending

Emily Caron
Sports Illustrated

After a relatively normal first three quarters, Wake Forest defeated Memphis to take a wild win the Birmingham bowl in a game that came down to the wire–literally.

The Demon Decons went 75 yards in six plays in 41 seconds to take a 37–34 lead with 34 seconds remaining in regulation.

Memphis then made their way down to field goal position in a hurry and centered the ball for a field goal attempt with four seconds left. The Tigers were iced on their first attempt and sophomore kicker Riley Patterson sent the kick through the posts on his second try.

But the kick was ruled no good due to a false start, and Riley missed his third and final attempt to give Wake Forest a wild win in Birmingham, Ala.

The Demon Decons finish the season at 7–6 with the win.

