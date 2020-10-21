Watch before you vote: 7 crucial political documentaries to stream for Election Day

Ahead of the presidential election on Nov. 3, there are a number of new documentaries that hope to influence voters.

Before you cast your ballot, there are a number of documentary filmmakers who would like your attention.

Election season has become high time for the political documentary, a movie that typically has something outrageous to say about President Donald Trump, something hopeful to say about the future and something agonizing to point out about our system of government. It's a film that can lean liberal or conservative (though usually the former) and often seeks to influence viewers' voting decisions.

And it's a film that's popping up on every platform imaginable right now.

So what should you watch and how should you watch it? Here's your guide to seven (of the many) documentaries available:

'Totally Under Control'

The hook: The Alex Gibney documentary, shot this year and completed one day before Trump revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19, paints a harrowing portrait of the administration's handling of the pandemic. The documentary uses the president's own words, such as "It will go away, just stay calm" and "We have it totally under control, it's going to be just fine," against him.

Most shocking moments: Many of the documentary's talking points – from Trump touting hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure to emergency officials predicting supply shortages of personal protective equipment years earlier – are troubling but not new. A particularly memorable interview is with Max Kennedy Jr., Robert Kennedy's grandson, who says he and many other 20-somethings worked as unpaid members of Jared Kushner's coronavirus task force, where he claims they were asked to obtain PPE despite having no resources, no supply chain experience and no access to people at the Federal Emergency Management Agency who could help.

How to see it: In theaters and on demand; streaming Tuesday on Hulu.

'The Swamp'

The hook: Through the lens of outspoken Tea Party congressman U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and other Republicans, the film demonstrates how politics becomes corrupt, with representatives incentivized to take money from special interest groups in order to secure their seats on committees.

Most shocking moments: Gaetz shows what he calls his "assessment card," which he says "lets you know how much money you owe the party bosses." Another way to "elevate your profile in Washington is to drive conflict," Gaetz acknowledges as he plans to storm the House Intelligence Committee room during a closed-door deposition for Trump's impeachment inquiry. The president is depicted as a looming presence that Gaetz is constantly trying to please. (In Gaetz's words, Trump has "some rough edges," but "is doing all that he can to change the ways of Washington.")

How to see it: Now streaming on HBO Max.

'#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump'

The hook: A group of psychoanalysts assess the president's mental health through his speeches and behavior, and describe him as a "malignant narcissist" who shows signs of paranoia, antisocial personality disorder and sadism.

Most shocking moments: They point out that Trump's ex-wife Ivana said he liked reading Hitler's speeches, a man whom they give the same diagnosis.

How to see it: Now streaming on YouTube, Amazon Prime and Vudu.

'All in: The Fight for Democracy'

The hook: The documentary – which stars and was produced by former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose Georgia race was marked by allegations of voter suppression – covers her own election controversy and the history of voter suppression in America. The film takes issue with Trump's claim that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote "because of people who voted illegally," and says there was no evidence of fraud in the 2016 election or any evidence of fraud tied to mail-in ballots this year.

