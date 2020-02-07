How to watch the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana – live stream, TV, results

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Sprint Arrival Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Orange Combined Jersey Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation Amaury Capiot of Belgium and Team Sport VlaanderenBaloise during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

After the WorldTour began with a week of racing in Australia last month, the European stage racing season gets underway in Spain this week, with the 71st edition of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana starting on Wednesday. Cyclingnews will be bringing you live reports, post-race reports, results and news throughout the five-day race.

Read on to find out how to watch the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

The race, led by Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott), has seen Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) sprint to two stage wins while Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took the win on the uphill finish on stage 2.

There's a star-studded field at the race, with Pogačar joined by three-time winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos), among the major names on the start list.

2019 winner Ion Izagirre (Astana) is back to defend his title alongside teammate and third-place finisher last year Pello Bilbao, while Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Dylan Teuns and Wout Poels (both Bahrain McLaren) debut with their new teams. Other GC threats on the start list include James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos).

The race starts on Wednesday with a 180km likely sprint stage to Vila-Real, while a punchy hilltop finish makes stage 2 as the first GC showdown. Another sprint should follow on stage 3, while the 12 per cent slopes to the finish at Sierra de Bérnia on stage 4 will be decisive ahead of Sunday's final stage, another one for the sprinters, in Valencia.

With three seemingly nailed-on sprint stages across the five days, there are plenty of fast men on the start line, too. Groenewegen will do battle with Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and the CCC duo of Matteo Trentin and Greg Van Avermaet, among others.

Check out our comprehensive Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana preview for more information on the course and contenders, but read on to find out how to watch the action live.

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live stream

The Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana will be aired live across Europe via Eurosport, with Eurosport 2 showing one-and-a-half hours of live coverage daily, as well as daily highlights.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

In Spain, the race will be shown daily on local television station À Punt, as well as on Eurosport.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

2020 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Wednesday February 5: Stage 1: Castelló – Vila-Real, 180km

Start: 11:58 CET, 05:58 EST

Finish: 16:15 CET, 10:15 EST

Thursday February 6: Stage 2: Torrent – Cullera, 181km

Start: 11:51 CET, 05:51 EST

Finish: 16:15 CET, 10:15 EST

Friday February 7: Stage 3: Orihuela – Torrevieja, 174.6km

Start: 12:12 CET, 06:12 EST

Finish: 16:15 CET, 10:15 EST

Saturday February 8: Stage 4: Calp – Altea (Sierra de Bérnia), 170km

Start: 11:47 CET, 05:47 EST

Finish: 16:15 CET, 10:15 EST

Sunday February 9: Stage 5: Paterna – Valencia, 97.7km

Start: 13:33 CET, 07:33 EST

Finish: 15:46 CET, 09:46 EST