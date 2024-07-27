How to watch Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly tonight

Tottenham get their tour to Asia up and running as they take on Vissel Kobe this morning.

It has been a successful start to the summer so far for Spurs, who beat Hearts and QPR in comfortable fashion before flying out to continue their pre-season work.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are now in action in the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo as they face Vissel Kobe. It could prove to be a tricky test, with the current J1 League champions halfway through their season.

Spurs will then take on a K-League XI in midweek, before the focus shifts to back-to-back fixtures against Bayern Munich.

How to watch Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on SPURSPLAY. Kick-off is at 11am BST.

Tottenham’s video streaming service. costs £45 for an annual subscription. The price then drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog!