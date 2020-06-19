Watch Virtual Joe Martin Stage Race live streaming on Cyclingnews

Joe Martin Stage Race

Project Echelon have organised a Virtual Joe Martin Stage Race held from June 19-21. Watch the three-stage race live streaming on Cyclingnews.

The three-day virtual race is open to both men's and women's teams, and will be made up of an 8km (5mi) individual time trial on the opening stage on June 19, followed the next day by a 71km (44mi) road race and a final road stage on June 21 over 65km (40.4mi).

Organisers of the Joe Martin Stage Race were forced to cancel their event due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19 coronavirus. Project Echelon stepped in to create the virtual event to raise awareness and bring communities together on a number of issues, including the rehabilitation of armed-forces veterans, the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus pandemic.

Virtual Joe Martin Stage Race - Stage 1

Virtual Joe Martin Stage Race - Stage 2

Virtual Joe Martin Stage Race - Stage 3