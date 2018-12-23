Watch: Vikings' Kyle Rudolph makes Hail Mary catch look easy vs. Lions

A Hail Mary pass is called that for a reason: It’s supposed to be a last-gasp attempt to win a game or maybe get some points on the board at the end of the first half.

They’re not supposed to be easy, or as easy as the Minnesota Vikings and Kyle Rudolph made it look.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph reacts after his 44-yard reception for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions. (AP)

That’s mine, thanks

On the final play of the second quarter in an eventual 27-9 victory over the Detroit Lions, the Vikings were on the Lions’ 44 when Kirk Cousins dropped back, drifted to his right, stepped up and heaved the Hail Mary.

And the 6-foot-6 Rudolph just jumped and got it. DeShawn Shead, the defensive back on him, made no attempt to jump for it or at least bat it away from Rudolph, instead grabbing the tight end around the waist.

With the PAT, the Vikings took a 14-9 lead into the locker room on their way to beating the Lions. They can clinch a wild-card playoff berth in Week 17 with a victory over the Chicago Bears or a Philadelphia Eagles loss to the Washington Redskins.

