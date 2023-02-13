WATCH: Videos show heavy, black smoke during huge fire at Doral waste-to-energy plant

A three-alarm fire torched a waste-to-energy plant in Doral on Sunday — and videos captures by onlookers and nearby residents show the magnitude of the blaze.

At around 2:15 p.m., more than 50 fire rescue units rushed to Covanta Energy, 6990 NW 97th Ave., a Miami-Dade County-owned facility that specializes in burning waste to produce energy. There fire crews found heavy black smoke and fire coming from the structure.

Several hours later, crews continued their efforts to contain the fire.

For those wanting to know just how large of an area the fire burned, take a look at some footage from the scene:

Jorge Gimenez caught a glimpse of the fire’s tall, dark smoke from the intersection of Northwest 74th Street and Northwest 87th Avenue.

Incendio en el #Doral empezó have minutos - Planta de Covanta pic.twitter.com/UvdzSOofp6 — Jorge Gimenez (@JorgeGimeneVzla) February 12, 2023

Then he got closer to the facility.

“This can’t be good,” Twitter user @randomMIAgrl wrote as she observed the smoke nearby from a different vantage point.

Welp. The Covanta plant is on fire in Doral. That can’t be good. I know I saw @wsvn already on the scene when I passed by. pic.twitter.com/Lc4oq9Xuko — Lourdes (@randomMIAgrl) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, TV personality Jorge Bernal posted a drone video of the blaze.