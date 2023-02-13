WATCH: Videos show heavy, black smoke during huge fire at Doral waste-to-energy plant

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·1 min read
Carl Juste/cjuste@miamiherald.com

A three-alarm fire torched a waste-to-energy plant in Doral on Sunday — and videos captures by onlookers and nearby residents show the magnitude of the blaze.

At around 2:15 p.m., more than 50 fire rescue units rushed to Covanta Energy, 6990 NW 97th Ave., a Miami-Dade County-owned facility that specializes in burning waste to produce energy. There fire crews found heavy black smoke and fire coming from the structure.

Several hours later, crews continued their efforts to contain the fire.

READ MORE: More than 50 units fight huge fire at Doral waste-to-energy facility, authorities say

For those wanting to know just how large of an area the fire burned, take a look at some footage from the scene:

Jorge Gimenez caught a glimpse of the fire’s tall, dark smoke from the intersection of Northwest 74th Street and Northwest 87th Avenue.

Then he got closer to the facility.

“This can’t be good,” Twitter user @randomMIAgrl wrote as she observed the smoke nearby from a different vantage point.

Meanwhile, TV personality Jorge Bernal posted a drone video of the blaze.

