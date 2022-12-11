Watch videos of Miami residents detailing hardships related to exorbitant housing costs

Miami-Dade’s home-affordability crisis has many residents’ budgets stretched thin, and some wondering how much longer they can call Miami home.

Watch and listen to these two videos of four county residents — each career professionals with good-paying jobs — explaining the sacrifices they’ve made to make ends meet in one of the nation’s hottest housing markets.

They exemplify the diversity in our community — based on where they reside, profession, gender, age, race and ethnicity — and represent the thousands of local residents overwhelmed by the cost to rent an apartment or condo, or to buy a home.

In one video, Kendall single mother Elizabeth Kidder Sanchez shares how her life has changed. The Miami native got priced out of the Westchester neighborhood where she was raised.

A second video contains vignettes from three other Miami-Dade residents describing their financial burdens caused by the housing crunch.

Holly Morganelli, a librarian and adjunct professor at Florida International University, fretted over being priced out of the one neighborhood she had always lived in after a big rent hike.

‘I always lived in beautiful Coral Gables, walking distance from Miracle Mile,” says Holly Morganelli, an adjunct professor and library at FIU who moved to Miami in 2014. ‘The thought of giving that up was distressing for me. I felt like I was in between a rock and a hard place. I was in a state of extreme stress.’ Morganelli now lives in a condo she bought in Coconut Grove.

Dr. Lawrence Rolle, a physician resident at University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital, was on the brink of homelessness before landing a house in Liberty City.

Dr. Lawrence Rolle studies for an upcoming exam after a long day of work in Miami. Rolle is a second-year resident at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He struggled mightily to buy a house, before finally landing one in Liberty City.

And Tanjim Hossain and his wife Christine Oliver contemplate leaving the Miami area, blaming rising property taxes and homeowners insurance.

‘People can’t afford to live here. It’s not just those who we think of coming from a lower income. It’s the college educated who can’t make it work,’ says Tanjim Hossain, pictured above with his son Ambrose and wife Christine Oliver.

FIU’s Jorge M. Perez Metropolitan Center Associate Director Ned Murray said these personal stories underscore the need for significant change — think countywide rent freezes and caps — and soon. He said, “We cannot continue like this.”