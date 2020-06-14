Watch video: Sushant Singh Rajput talks about his love for telescopes and stars

What does Sushant Singh Rajput do in his free time at home? What captures his imagination? What are the most prized possessions for the actor?

In this throwback episode of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’, Sushant Singh Rajput shares his passions, dreams and inspiration behind the design and style of his home in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The 34-year-old actor passed away by suicide on Sunday, 14th June, 2020. Fans and well-wishers poured in their condolences and grief over this sudden death.

The soft-spoken actor was known to be passionate and insightful in his personality; this comes through in the way he talks about his home.

Take a look at the video. RIP, Sushant Singh Rajput. You will be missed.





