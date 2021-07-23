Watch: Video of kid throwing tantrum for not getting a burger leaves netizens in splits

A boy has grabbed attention on social media as a video shows him throwing tantrums for not getting a burger. The viral video shows the child getting angry with a woman, who is heard saying that she will eat the burger and not share it with him.

The video's caption reads, "Burger ke liye itni narazgi bhi theek nahi (so much anger is not good for a burger)".

Burger ke liye itni narazgi bhi theek nahi😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/PqodpfjctJ " Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) July 21, 2021

At first, the kid says, "Mere se baat nahi karo (Don't talk to me)". The woman responds, "Toh chodho na, tum nahi khao na burger mai hi kha lungi sirf. Tum dekh lena mereko sirf (Then leave it, you'll not get burger as only I'll eat it. You can see me eating)".

Replying to this, the boy says, "Mai burger bhi nahi dekhunga, sahi hai? (I won't even watch the burger, okay?" The child then asks the woman to quickly eat the burger as he won't eat it.

The woman, who is recording the video, then reasons that she ordered a burger for herself as she has money to buy one. "Mera order hi nahi karna ab toh (Now, don't even order one for me)," the boy responds and looks away.

Posted on 21 July, the over one-minute-long video has got more than 45,000 views and 3,100 likes till now on Twitter.

