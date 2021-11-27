Watch video highlights of the Belleville Santa Parade from the ground and from above

If you didn’t make it to the Santa Parade in downtown Belleville, you can take this video tour and catch all the highlights from the ground and from above.

The parade was Friday, Nov. 26, and drew a huge crowd to downtown as the city and the southwestern Illinois region kicked off the holiday season.

The event has been held since 1952 and is sponsored by the Optimist Club of Belleville.

Also Friday, the 8th annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt opened for business around Public Square. Here is the schedule leading up to Christmas: Friday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 28; Thursday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 5; Thursday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 12; and Thursday, Dec. 16, through Thursday, Dec. 23. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.