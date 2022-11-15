Watch video of the Broward School Board’s decision on Superintendent Cartwright

Just over one minute after eight of nine Broward School board members had cast their votes to determine the fate of Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on whether she would remain on the board, member Kevin Tynan was called to give his vote.

Silence.

He paused for nearly 20 seconds.

“I apologize for taking my time because it’s a very important vote,” Tynan then said in a video of the roll call. “I didn’t think I’d be the deciding vote.”

He thought some more.

About 56 seconds after he was called upon, Tynan rendered his decision.

“Yes.”

The video ends with the motion passed on a 5-4 vote to fire Superintendent Cartwright at 10 p.m. Monday. The five members appointed to the board by Gov. Ron DeSantis ousted her — four of whom will leave their posts in a week.

Board member Daniel Foganholi, appointed by DeSantis in April, proposed the motion to terminate Cartwright after the board heard audit reports critical of the school district.

