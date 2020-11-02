Watch Very.co.uk's 2020 Christmas advert

From House Beautiful

Very's Christmas advert aims to encourage the nation to embrace every single moment in the countdown to Christmas Day.

Titled 'Jodie', Very.co.uk's 90-second festive ad opens with what appears to be a perfect Christmas Day celebration, before the camera pans out to show that it's in fact a clichéd Christmas TV ad being watched by a family who are scoffing at it.

Set to the song, Hot Love by T. Rex, the advert sees the mum, Jodie, list all of her favourite festive moments, from the neighbours' Christmas lights display zapping the National Grid, to getting a 12ft Christmas tree into a 10ft room, to sourcing presents for absolutely everyone including the postwoman and bin man.

Described as 'charmingly honest', the advert sends the message that all the wonderfully festive moments in the build up to Christmas is something we should all embrace and treasure, too.

The advert ends on this note: 'Christmas is full of amazing moments. Christmas is this Very moment.'

'Christmas is this Very moment' follows on from the online retailer's recent campaign which focused on celebrating all of life’s little moments of joy, with the tagline: 'Life is this Very moment'.

Directed by Gary Freedman and created by Grey London, Very's Christmas advert will be followed by a 60-second version and shorter formats highlighting different festive moments in the run up to Christmas.

'It’s honest, raw and captures what’s really special about the whole of the Christmas period, not just the day itself,' says Carly O'Brien, Chief Marketing Officer at The Very Group, which operates Very. 'It is a celebration of every single moment in the countdown to December 25th and it goes beyond the festive celebration, which we know might not be the same this year.'

Javier Campopiano, CCO Europe and Creative Chairman, London at Grey, adds: 'It’s a different Christmas message, a message that offers the unfiltered point of view of someone who truly loves everything about Christmas, every single bit that makes it such a magical season. Not only is it different to what the brand and its customers have seen before, but we’re confident it’ll resonate right now, when we’re facing the prospect of a very different festive period.'

Take a look at all the Christmas adverts as they are released here.

Very Christmas advert 2019 recap

