Watch Very.co.uk's 2020 Christmas advert

Very's Christmas advert aims to encourage the nation to embrace every single moment in the countdown to Christmas Day.
Titled 'Jodie', Very.co.uk's 90-second festive ad opens with what appears to be a perfect Christmas Day celebration, before the camera pans out to show that it's in fact a clichéd Christmas TV ad being watched by a family who are scoffing at it.
Set to the song, Hot Love by T. Rex, the advert sees the mum, Jodie, list all of her favourite festive moments, from the neighbours' Christmas lights display zapping the National Grid, to getting a 12ft Christmas tree into a 10ft room, to sourcing presents for absolutely everyone including the postwoman and bin man.
Described as 'charmingly honest', the advert sends the message that all the wonderfully festive moments in the build up to Christmas is something we should all embrace and treasure, too.
The advert ends on this note: 'Christmas is full of amazing moments. Christmas is this Very moment.'
'Christmas is this Very moment' follows on from the online retailer's recent campaign which focused on celebrating all of life’s little moments of joy, with the tagline: 'Life is this Very moment'.
Directed by Gary Freedman and created by Grey London, Very's Christmas advert will be followed by a 60-second version and shorter formats highlighting different festive moments in the run up to Christmas.
'It’s honest, raw and captures what’s really special about the whole of the Christmas period, not just the day itself,' says Carly O'Brien, Chief Marketing Officer at The Very Group, which operates Very. 'It is a celebration of every single moment in the countdown to December 25th and it goes beyond the festive celebration, which we know might not be the same this year.'
Javier Campopiano, CCO Europe and Creative Chairman, London at Grey, adds: 'It’s a different Christmas message, a message that offers the unfiltered point of view of someone who truly loves everything about Christmas, every single bit that makes it such a magical season. Not only is it different to what the brand and its customers have seen before, but we’re confident it’ll resonate right now, when we’re facing the prospect of a very different festive period.'
Very Christmas advert 2019 recap
Last year's Christmas advert from Very celebrated the joy of a community coming together at Christmas time. It centred around the residents of Chester Street – with characters from previous Very.co.uk Christmas ads making an appearance – all coming together to make Christmas extra-special for elderly neighbour Sidney, who would otherwise be alone.
Watch the 2019 advert below:
Very Christmas advert 2018 recap
'Find the gift that helps them find their gift' was the theme behind Very's 2018 Christmas advert. The festive ad, titled Elsie's Gift, was a short, 30-second animation telling the story of a schoolgirl named Elsie, who dreamt of being an astronaut. For Christmas, her parents gifted her with a toy astronaut helmet, which inspired Elsie to pursue her dream.
She left home to study Astrophysics at university, with the space helmet taking pride of place in her car. Fast forwarding some years, Elsie fulfilled her dream and became an astronaut in space, something which filled her parents with pride.
Watch the 2018 advert below:
