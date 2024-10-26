How to watch Vanderbilt vs Texas football, TV channel, free live stream

Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Josh Raymond (72) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-883136 ORIG FILE ID: 20241005_gma_db7_0491.jpg

The Vanderbilt Commodores prepare for a Week 9 college football clash with Southeastern Conference newcomer the Texas Longhorns this Saturday in Nashville, and if you want to see a potential upset in the making on TV or live stream, you have come to the right place.

The Commodores have elevated themselves from the SEC doormat to a legitimate force in a conference filled to the brim with competitive programs. At 5-2 overall, the 'Dores are ranked 25th in the US LBM Coaches Poll in part due to an upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 6.

The Longhorns were dethroned from the top of the polls last week after the Georgia Bulldogs gave them a rude welcome to the conference. Still, Texas holds a 6-1 overall record and the sixth spot in the Coaches Poll rankings.

Vanderbilt vs Texas Week 9 college football game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Vanderbilt Commodores against the Texas Longhorns.

When : Saturday, Oct. 26

Where : FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

TV channel : SEC Network (Watch FREE with Fubo)

Live stream: Fubo

Vandy's track record this fall gives the impression that the team is a real threat and Texas cannot afford to have a letdown on Saturday.

What time is Vanderbilt vs Texas?

The Commodores take on the Longhorns at 4:15 pm ET on Saturday, Oct. 26.

