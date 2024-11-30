How to watch Vanderbilt vs Tennessee football, TV channel, free live stream

Oct 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-491180 ORIG FILE ID: 20221022_lbm_bs1_088.JPG

The Vanderbilt Commodores welcome the Tennessee Volunteers to Nashville on Saturday for both the final game of the regular season and the Southeastern Conference schedule in a long-time rivalry matchup. If you want to watch this weekend's action on TV or live stream, the details you seek are just below.

The Commodores have amassed a 6-5 total tally in 2024, but have a meager three wins in seven tries against other SEC schools; one of those victories was an upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 6.

The Vols are fighting for their College Football Playoff lives with an overall record of 9-2, with those pair of defeats coming at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks and Georgia Bulldogs. UT is ranked eighth in the US LBM Coaches Poll coming into the game.

Vanderbilt vs Tennessee Week 14 college football game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Commodores against the Volunteers.

When : Saturday, Nov. 30

Where : FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

TV channel : ABC

Live stream: ESPN+

This intra-state rivalry dates all the way back to 1892 and has seen a plethora of epic games. This year's edition could join the annals of history, so be sure to tune in!

What time is Vanderbilt vs Tennessee?

The Commodores take on the Volunteers at noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 30.

