Watch: Vance McDonald delivers soul-crushing stiff-arm, levels Chris Conte on 75-yard TD

If you don’t know, then now you know.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald is not a man to be trifled with.

Early in Monday’s 30-27 victory against Tampa Bay, the Steelers found themselves in a 7-0 hole after Ryan Fitzpatrick marched the Buccaneers downfield for what seemed an easy touchdown.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had been intercepted on the previous possession, and Pittsburgh needed a drive to quiet the rowdy Tampa crowd.

McDonald delivered. Well, it wasn’t so much a touchdown drive as it was a brutal acquisition of six points via stiff-arm when McDonald snagged a Roethlisberger rocket and summarily dismissed Bucs safety Chris Conte to the side en route to the score.

Vance McDonald’s grown-man stiff arm of Chris Conte put the Steelers on the board and appeared to end the Bucs safety’s night. (Getty Images)

If it looked like the two don’t belong in the same weight class, it’s because they don’t. Conte, 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds didn’t stand a chance once McDonald, 6-4 and 267 pounds, had the ball and his sights on the end zone.

It’s unfortunate for Conte, whose effort at a score-stopping tackle put him on the wrong end of the NFL’s version of a basketball poster.

The play caught the attention of social media and Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward, who showed his immediate appreciation of the show of force he had just witnessed.

Not the real @chrisconte

Meanwhile, Nashville local news reporter Chris Conte would like to remind folks that he does not suit up for the Bucs.

I kind of missed these tweets. Friendly reminder, I do NOT play football. #wrongconte pic.twitter.com/4JWdcfjyHp — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) September 25, 2018





Some suggested that Conte should take the Vontae Davis route and call it quits at halftime after receiving that blow.

This would be the only acceptable time to retire from football mid game…RIP Chris Conte — Cody Cann (@JustCodyCann) September 25, 2018





Will Chris Conte pull a Vonte Davis at halftime after that stiffy? — The Real Colin Dunn (@_Dunnions) September 25, 2018





