Watch A Valet Smash a LaFerrari Into Some Scooters

Rolling up to the valet in a ludicrously expensive sports car is a bit of a right of passage among the uber-wealthy enthusiasts among us. That said, one Ferrari LaFerrari owner in Monaco recently learned the hard way that not everyone is familiar with how to operate one of these high-power machines. Thanks to the wonders of YouTube, we can now watch as a valet rams the multi-million dollar sports car into a pair of parked scooters.

The video comes to us by way of YouTuber G-E SUPERCARS, who managed to capture the events as they unfolded. It all starts as the blue LaFerrari rolls down the side street, slowly slinking its way towards the valet booth. Cars like the LaFerrari aren’t a rarity in the Principality of Monaco, even if this particular example appears to be visiting on plates from Dubai. Regardless, one would expect a local valet booth to have some familiarity with high-dollar machines. Things didn’t play out well during this particular key exchange. After the owner jumps out of the hypercar, they immediately begin their journey across the street. Shortly thereafter, you can hear the Ferrari’s parking brake click off. The Valet wasn’t entirely inside the car when this happened, and the LaFerrari surges forward at a quick rolling pace. The driver isn’t able to insert himself into the LaFerrari before it slams into a couple parked scooters sitting just ahead. This prompts the owner of the car to question some particular qualities of the poor valet, utilizing colorful language in the process.

The LaFerrari remains one of the most extreme products to ever come out of Fioranno. Part of the “ “Holy Trinity” of hypercars, the LaFerrari helped reshape the world’s opinions on hybrids alongside the Porsche 918 Spyder and the McLaren P1 around a decade ago. Thanks to a 6.3-liter V-12 engine mated to a single electric motor with a HY-KERS system, the LaFerrari produces a ridiculous 950 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. The instant torque delivery provided by such a powertrain may have caused more problems than it solved in this instance.

The LaFerrari appears to have escaped the event without a ton of damage, though later shots in the video do highlight some cracks in the paint around the nose and headlights of the car. This is a carbon fiber hypercar designed to survive high-speed crashes, but at the end of the day it's still an ornate vehicle made out of plastic. A 1970s Buick, by contrast, would have made it out of this crash unscathed.

While the owner of a LaFerrari is more than capable of getting some repairs taken care of, this sort of interaction is any car guy’s nightmare. It is possible that the owner left the Ferrari in first gear, opting to activate the parking brake without engaging neutral first. In a modern paddle-shifted Ferrari, both shift paddles must be pulled back at once to disengage the forward gears. That’s not to say the valet doesn’t share the lion's share of the blame in this instance, but hopefully everyone involved can walk away with a well-learned lesson.

That lesson is: Never let anyone valet your car.

