Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

This Saturday, the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars are set for a Holy War rivalry matchup in Salt Lake City as a part of college football's Week 11 schedule, and if you want to catch the evening action live on TV or live stream, you have come to the right place.

The Utes opened up the 2024 campaign ranked No. 13 in the Coaches Poll but have steadily declined since. Utah brings an even 4-4 record with just a win in five tries against Big 12 competition into play and is now well outside of the US LBM Coaches Poll votes

The Cougars No. 9 spot in the latest Coaches Poll, holding a perfect 8-0 overall record and 5-0 mark against fellow conference schools into play on Saturday. BYU’s signature win came in Week 4 at home against the now 21st-ranked Kansas State Wildcats.

Watch Utes vs. Cougars FREE on Fubo

Utah vs. BYU Week 11 college football game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Utes against the Cougars.

When : Saturday, Nov. 9

Where : Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV channel : ESPN (Watch FREE with Fubo)

Live stream: Fubo

This os one of the most storied rivalies among the remaining Big 12 teams, with Utah holding the all-time edge, 51-29-4... but anything can happen on Saturday night.

What time is Utah vs. BYU?

The Utah Utes take on the BYU Cougars at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Watch Utah vs. BYU with Fubo free trial

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Utah vs. BYU football, TV channel, free live stream