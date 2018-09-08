Watch: USF's Terrence Horne Returns Back-to-Back Kickoffs for Touchdowns Against Georgia Tech

Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated

South Florida didn't need its offense to get on the board in Saturday's matchup with Georgia Tech, relying on its special teams for the first two touchdowns.

Bulls freshman receiver Terrence Horne returned back-to-back kickoffs for touchdowns in the first quarter, one for 98 yards and the other for 97 yards, the third and fourth-longest kick returns in USF history.

Watch Horne's pair of scores below.

Of course, those kickoff opportunities came as a result of Georgia Tech gashing USF’s defense; the Yellow Jackets led 17–14 after the first quarter. The Bulls defeated Elon 34–14 in last week’s season opener.

