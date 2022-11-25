How to watch USA vs England in the States: Full TV and streaming schedule for ET, CT and PT

How to watch England vs USA in the states: Full TV and streaming schedule for ET, CT and PT - GETTY IMAGES

England are the current favourites to come out on top when they meet the USA in the next of their Group B matches in Qatar.

It promises to be a hotly-contested clash between the Three Lions and the co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, who have met in competition 11 times before.

But England are yet to beat the USA in a World Cup game, after losing 1-0 at the Brazil tournament in 1950 and drawing 1-1 in South Africa in 2010.

Soccer fans based in America will have a wealth of options when it comes to watching the game. Here is everything you need to know if you are based in the States.

When is USA vs England?

The match between the USA and England is set to take place tonight, November 25 at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor - 30 miles from the centre of Doha.

What time is kick-off?

The clash will kick off at 10pm local time in Qatar. This translates to 2pm ET, 1pm CT and 11am PT (7pm UK time).

How to watch England vs USA live

Soccer fans based in America who are hoping to watch England vs USA can tune into the action on FOX TV, which will be showing the game with English commentary or, alternatively, watch it on Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream the USA vs England World Cup game

Those keen to watch the Group B contest can also rely on live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, as well as the Fox Sports website and app, or the Telemundo En Vivo service.

Sling TV and YouTube TV are also both available options for football fans based in the US.

Where to watch the game on catch-up

Full replays of every World Cup game will be available to watch on Tubi and the FOX Sports app for anyone who has missed the sporting action and is keen to catch up.

Radio broadcasts of the England vs USA game

For all football fans hoping to listen to the match broadcast on the radio, Sirius XM will be commentating on every game throughout the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Alternatively, it may be possible for listeners based in the US to tune into broadcasts from English radio stations as well such as BBC Radio 5 Live and TalkSPORT Radio.

This article is kept up to date with all the latest information.