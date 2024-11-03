How to watch USA vs England: Live stream U-17 Women's World Cup Third Place, TV channel info

England takes on the United States on Sunday in the third-place game of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Sunday at Estadio Felix Sanchez FC in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Which team will take the bronze in this year’s tournament?

Tune in Sunday to find out, then stick around to watch the championship match between North Korea and Spain.

How to watch Third-place game: USA vs England

Date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024

Time: 1:18 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

England’s lone loss in the group stage came to North Korea, with the team defeating Kenya and Mexico. In the quarterfinals against Japan, the game ended in a 2-2 draw and went to penalties, which England won 4-1. That set up a meeting with Spain in the semifinals, but England was unable to get the win, falling 3-0.

The United States defeated Colombia and South Korea but lost to Spain in the group stage, sending the team through for a first-round meeting with Group A champion Nigeria, which won all three of its group stage matchups. The USA won that one 2-0, setting up a semifinal battle with North Korea. The United States team lost that one 1-0.

What time is the Third-place play-off: USA vs England game?

This 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024 at 1:18 p.m. ET.

What channel is Third-place play-off: USA vs England on?

Catch this 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup game on FOX Soccer Plus

