How to watch USA men’s basketball vs. Puerto Rico: Olympic basketball live stream, TV channel

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JULY 17: LeBron James #6 of the United States reacts during after an exhibition game between the United States and Serbia ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Etihad Arena on July 17, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776174781 ORIG FILE ID: 2162446670

After an up-and-down exhibition lead up to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA dominated its first two men's basketball games against Serbia and South Sudan.

The U.S. clinched a trip to the quarterfinals by beating South Sudan 103-86 on Wednesday night. You could tell early on in the game that the USA was in control. Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and Kevin Durant had 14 for the Americans, who took control with a 25-4 run in the first half.

On Saturday, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and the rest of the best that the U.S. has to offer take on Puerto Rico.

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

This marks the third game of the Olympics for both teams in Group C.

The win against South Sudan locked up a knockout-round berth and the No. 1 seed out of Group C for the U.S., which joined Canada, France and Germany in the quarterfinals.

Right now there are seven teams still alive for the other four quarterfinal spots. Only Puerto Rico, which faces the Americans on Saturday, has been eliminated from contention to advance.

Saturday’s game — the first between Puerto Rico and the U.S. at the Olympics since an embarrassing 92-73 loss in the Athens Olympics 20 years ago — isn’t a meaningless game for the United States. A 3-0 record in group play would give the Americans their best chance at a top-two seed for the knockout round and, in theory, an easier matchup in the quarterfinals.

This men’s basketball game will tip off on Saturday August 3, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Looking to watch Saturday's game? You can catch it on NBC.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch USA men’s basketball vs. Puerto Rico: Olympic basketball live stream, TV channel