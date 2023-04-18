Watch as an unwelcome guest enjoys relaxing afternoon by pool in California backyard

A family is being terrorized by an unwelcome guest that insists on lounging on their outdoor furniture, swimming in their pool and leaving unwanted gifts in their California yard.

There’s nothing the family can do about it themselves. Why? For starters, they’re no match for the guest’s brute force — not to mention her teeth and claws.

Christina Hacopian Shakarian posted a video of a bear with a green tag on its ear doing all those things to TikTok on April 1 and wrote that the bear had visited “DAILY since first day of Spring.” And while the visits make for cute videos, Shakarian wrote that the bear has overstayed her welcome.

The video shows the bear climbing over the backyard fence, lounging on and chewing the outdoor furniture, and relieving itself on the turf near the pool deck — all to the family’s horror. Shakarian’s kids can be heard shrieking in the background.

“So bear #162 came back. Stayed for an hour,” text over the video says.

Someone asked if Shakarian had named the bear.

“The state has named her Clarissa!!!!” she said.

In comments, Shakarian has said she calls the state to report Clarissa sightings so officials can track the bear’s movements. Shakarian also explained Clarissa visits often because their home is close to the mountains.

The home is located in La Cañada Flintridge, a Los Angeles suburb in the foothills of the Verdugo Mountains and within the western edge of Southern California’s San Gabriel Valley.

“Well, seems 162 has found a home!” someone wrote in the comments of the same video posted to her Instagram. “Sadly,” Shakarian replied.

“He was really cute until he started chewing on the furniture,” someone else said.

Another viewer joked the bear has “poor manners” for showing up to a pool party empty handed.

Shakarian replied that Clarissa doesn’t come empty handed. “He poops in our front yard,” she said.

It isn’t the first time the bear has come uninvited to Shakarian’s backyard. She posted videos last year in July and October of the bear swimming in the pool at sunset and “arm wrestling” her outdoor plants.

Story continues

She first shared a video of Clarissa swimming in the backyard pool on July 14, 2022.

“Kinda disappointed he didn’t do the backstroke,” text over the video says.

“He needs a pool noodle,” someone wrote.

The bear came back less than two weeks later.

“Guess who’s back?! Worried our pool is his new fav watering hole,” she wrote on a video posted July 29, 2022 of the bear swimming in the pool.

Shakarian has joked that she’s taking volunteers to clean up after Clarissa, since she doesn’t clean up after herself very well.

The most recent video ends with Clarissa pawing at the same outdoor plant as before. “No! Not again,” Shakarian says.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Man turns to see bear in his face and jumps, NC video shows. Bear is just as startled

Alligator having beach day surprises patrol looking for sea turtles, Texas photos show

Watch fun-loving black bear play with soccer ball, inspect trampoline in NY backyard