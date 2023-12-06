Watch this unsuspecting second grader introduce her Army mom as a special guest

A second-grader got a huge surprise after being invited on stage to announce a special guest at a performing arts event at The Lafon Arts Center in Luling, Louisiana.

Eight-year-old Harlem Scott appeared to be randomly chosen to make the announcement to her fellow students. However, it was all a ruse as the special guest was her mom, U.S. Army Spc. Ralea Scott, who'd just returned from a 9-month deployment in the Middle East.

Watch the video above to see an unforgettable mother-daughter military reunion

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch Army mom give her daughter a surprise homecoming to remember