Watch: UNC legend Tyler Hansbrough on Sports Legends of the Carolinas

Tyler Hansbrough, the all-time leading scorer at UNC and a national champion with the 2009 Tar Heels, is a lot more vocal than he used to be.

Hansbrough, 37, was a four-time All-American at UNC. Now he’s basically finished with his basketball career and has found a new passion in pickleball. While living in Chapel Hill, he’s also dabbling in sports media with his own podcast and figuring out what life after basketball looks like.

For our “Sports Legends of the Carolinas” interview, Hansbrough and I sat in the UNC practice gym adjacent to the Smith Center and discussed his favorite win in a Tar Heels uniform, Gerald Henderson, John Wall, why his NBA career didn’t go as well as he’d hoped and whether this past season’s Tar Heels should have taken that NIT bid.